‘I was just looking for used body butter the other day’: Customer calls out Goodwill for selling random used items at an upcharge

A TikToker has gone viral after posting a video of a tour of his local Goodwill, showcasing some of the most peculiar items on offer at the non-profit thrift store.

The video, posted by Brian Richard Smith (@brianrichardsmith) on March 13, begins with a tongue-in-cheek introduction to Goodwill, which he dubs a “luxury store” filled with “high-end products.” He then proceeds to highlight a series of items that are as random and useless as they are expensive.

First up is a bottle of Aqua Velva aftershave, priced at $1.99. Despite being less than half full, Smith jokes about inviting friends over for a “shaving party.” Next, he presents a cleansing wipes container, barely held together by a rubber band, before opening it to reveal the treasure inside—a bunch of cables.

The tour continues with two custom-made wedding wine glasses. “Here’s the glass from Alyssa and Kevin’s 2015 wedding. And here’s the glass from John and Megan’s 2016 wedding,” Smith says, facetiously adding, “You rarely find these together at the same store.”

Another item on the TikToker’s radar is a T-shirt adorned with sharpie scribbles that read, “HappyJedi Carly 03 the Force is strong with us.” Smith narrates, “It’s $7.99, which might seem a bit high, but the graphics were hand-drawn by the artist.”

Among the other items showcased are a used body butter container, a pouch filled with maxi pads, a $3 drink coaster featuring a picture of someone’s dog, and an overpriced pack of crayons.

Smith concludes the video with another comment dripping with sarcasm. He says, “Goodwill really is a one-stop shop. I hope that someday I’ll be able to afford these treasures. But once again, I’ll be leaving empty-handed. Would you have bought any of this stuff? Let me know in the comments.”

Despite being a non-profit, Goodwill has faced criticism for its wage practices. The organization has been accused of paying employees with disabilities less than the minimum wage. According to a Green Matters article, “In 2011, Labor Department records obtained by NBC News revealed that Goodwill paid Pennsylvania-based workers with disabilities’ penny wages’ as little as 22 cents an hour.”

Since its posting, the video has accumulated over 154,300 views, with many viewers going to the comments section to express their shock at the bizarre items on offer and their pricing.

One commenter wrote, “Prefilled maxi pad holder, what a luxury!”

“It’s absurd what thrift stores are doing,” a second added.

“Endless possibilities with a personal wipes container!” a third said jokingly.

Videos criticizing Goodwill aren’t a new phenomenon on the video-sharing platform either. Recently, another TikTok video that went viral featured a couple from South Carolina who discovered a KFC to-go container for sale while browsing their local Goodwill.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Brian Richard Smith via TikTok comment and to Goodwill Industries via its press email.