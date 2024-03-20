‘Man at the front desk is sus’: Woman warns against hotels after finding hidden message on bathroom mirror

In a viral video, a woman warned against hotels after sharing her frightening stay while on a work trip. What was actually going on is even creepier.

“Here’s the story of the scariest thing that has ever happened to me and a lesson on why you need to take precautions when staying in a hotel, especially by yourself,” Grace Blair (@gracebblair) says in the TikTok clip.

Blair recounts that she was on a work trip in a suburb of Dallas, TX. She’d stayed in a hotel multiple times before, especially for work, so she wasn’t expecting anything out of the ordinary to happen.

However, after checking in around 11 p.m., Blair decided to hop in the shower. She’d been outside all day and wanted to freshen up before going to bed.

But as she was showering she caught a glimpse of something unsettling—there was a message on her bathroom mirror that was suddenly visible because of the steam from the shower.

Someone wrote, “There’s a camera behind here,” and decorated it with small explosion marks.

Freaking out, Blair called one of her bosses, who advised her to check out of that room. Blair grabbed her stuff and went to the front desk, but she was told there was nothing they could do. The hotel was fully booked, so the front desk employee told her they couldn’t put her in a different room.

So Blair drove herself in the middle of the night to another hotel about 30 minutes away.

Checked into the new place, Blair Facetimed her boyfriend. As she was on the phone with him, the landline began ringing. Maybe it’s just the hotel management asking for her credit card, Blair thought. Wrong.

“On the other end of the phone is an old man’s voice, and he was like, ‘Hello? I’ve seen you in Dallas. I wanted to let you know I thought you were pretty, Grace,'” she recounts in the video. “So he knew my name. My heart drops to the bottom of my stomach.”

Again, Blair had to leave her hotel room, and this time, she called the police, who ended up not helping her very much.

They said they couldn’t do anything since the man didn’t threaten her, there were no trackers on her. When the hotel employee pulled up the call sheet, he said there wasn’t even a call registered to Blair’s room that night.

“I’m, like, freaking out, crying. Obviously, that’s not true,” Blair shares in the clip.

Blair ended up staying at a nearby co-worker’s apartment that night.

“Don’t be going to hotels unless you absolutely have to,” Blair concludes.

The video has more than half a million views and hundreds of comments as of Tuesday afternoon.

“OMG WHY DID THEY SAY YOU RECEIVED NO PHONE CALLS that would have given me chills,” a top comment read.

“It was the front desk guy. I hope you called the hotel back in the AM and asked for the front desk manager to report the incident. They can pull surveillance video to see if he called your room,” a person speculated.

“Girl we need more detail !!! What hotel ? Photo of mirror ? Investigation of cameras ? Any manager or company hit you up to explain anything ?” another said.

Commenters wanted more details, which Blair promised to give in a not-yet-posted part two video.

The Daily Dot reached out to Blair for comment via TikTok comment.

