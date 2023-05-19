‘They locked up all the alcohol’: Customer shows barricaded alcohol section at CVS

CVS appears to be doing its part to crack down on a black market scheme where people are stealing alcohol from the store and then reselling it on the street.

In a viral video that has amassed over 52,000 likes on TikTok, user Ernesto (user @ernesto_the_promoter) explains that his local CVS has a new policy around selling alcohol and shares why he believes it is being enforced.

“One new thing that they are doing at CVS is now they locked up all the alcohol,” the TikToker said.

A locked gate could be seen in the video, entirely blocking off the isle that appears to be selling alcoholic beverages. A sign on the gate reads: “WE I.D. FOR ASSISTANCE PLEASE PRESS BUTTON.”

The content creator says that the convenience store may have implemented an extra security measure to stop theft.

“Employees are not supposed to stop you from stealing,” he explained.

He also said that people had been stealing from the store and selling the merchandise on the streets of Las Vegas for cheap. Thus, the fence could be a part of beefed-up security measures. The Daily Dot contacted Ernesto via phone and he declined the opportunity to contact. CVS did not respond to our media request by the time of publication.

In the comments section, some users shared stories of their local stores taking similar steps to reduce theft.

“NYC has been like this for many years,” one user commented.

However, others quickly pointed out that wine could be seen on the other side of the gate.

“What about the alcohol behind you?” another person commented.

“Wine doesn’t sell on the streets, unlike beer and liquor,” the TikToker responded.

In 2022, shoplifting was costing retailers $100 billion, according to reports. Target reported a 50% increase in thefts last year, resulting in a loss of over $400 million dollars. Many retailers responded by increasing video surveillance cameras, security guards and team members dedicated to loss prevention.