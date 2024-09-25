‘It has literally caused me life-changing problems’: Woman issues dire warning after trying viral ‘Cucumber Salad Guy’ recipe

While millions of TikTok viewers are marveling over Logan Moffitt’s (@logagm) cucumber salad, one TikToker who tried the viral salad recipe for herself has issued a cautionary tale for anyone else hoping to imitate the viral food trend. As she filmed the clip in her car, where a dressing on her pinky finger was visible, Angie (so_angie7) claimed that her injury from preparing the salad caused her “life-changing problems.”

What happened?

Angie went on to explain how, after seeing some of Logan Moffit’s viral cucumber salad videos, she decided to make some of her own. However, things started to go wrong when her attempt at using a mandolin ended with a trip to the emergency room. “I completely took off the entire side of my pinky,” she said. “They said they could not stitch it because it was so badly wounded that there was nothing that they could actually stitch together because the skin was completely gone.”

With this difficult prognosis, Angie was provided glue and a dressing and was sent home for her pinkie to heal. But Angie said she developed an infection during the healing process. Things then proceeded to worsen. “I started to have sharp, extreme pains going up my entire arm to where it felt like it was lightning going up my arm,” she said. She added that this was followed by numbness up her arm and shoulder. Then, she said that during another visit to urgent care, staff informed her that the infection had reached the bone.

“I don’t know how it got into my bone,” she added. “I don’t even understand the whole medical issue or whatever, but it has caused me to lose feeling in my finger. So, he has recommended a hand doctor for me to go to, and I’m supposed to be hearing back from them next week, but this is so life-changing for me, like, I am literally left-handed.”

She continued, “The fact that this all is going on, thousands of dollars in medical bills, is going on for simply using a cucumber-cutting device. … So, you don’t really know how much you need your pinky until you are in a position where your pinky stops working. So that’s where I’m at now.”

At the time of writing, the video has amassed 992,300 views. Angie didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment and email.

Viewers weren’t very sympathetic

In the comments section, the majority of viewers seemed more concerned with urging Angie not to blame Moffit. “I hope you get better, but please remove Logan’s name from this,” one wrote. “It’s not his machine .. it’s a mandolin… and they come with guards.”

“What did Logan do?” a second asked. Meanwhile, a third appealed, “Someone please let me know what Logan has to do with this.”

Furthermore, as several commenters pointed out, some of Moffit’s more recent videos, such as this one, encouraged the use of gloves to cut using the mandolin safely. In response to this, Angie added in a comment, “I didn’t notice it, and I really, really wish I did! This is what I get for following a 2-minute video instead of doing my research on how dangerous this product is and how many people have had injuries from it.”

