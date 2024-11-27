Beware the ‘Creature Feature’

That One Sound is a column from internet culture reporter Charlotte Colombo that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok.

Whether it be an uninvited guest or a cringe song on your Spotify Wrapped, unwelcome surprises are the worst. It’s especially annoying when you are looking forward to something, only for this unexpected event to ruin it somehow.

The good news is, this article in itself won’t be an unwelcome surprise, as we share everything you need to know about the viral “creature feature” sound.

The sound

All the videos depict TikTokers lip-syncing the same thing: “‘I’m really excited for the new movie!’ I exclaim with excitement. Little did I know that it would be a feature. A creature feature. Featuring: the creature.”

However, the “creature” these TikTokers are describing that’s disturbing their peace in the videos vary. For example, in one TikTok, it’s a sibling’s partner who tags along to a hang-out. In another’s, it’s a dog who has eaten its owner’s Christmas decorations.

As previously mentioned, a third TikTok depicts the “creature” as an embarrassing song in their Spotify Wrapped. While a fourth TikTok recounts the horror of bumping into someone after previously joking about seeing them with your friend.

Where’s it from?

The sound comes from a video by TikToker Offlain. The creator, who has 450,500 followers, is well-known for his shitpost TikToks that parody the “Try Not To Get Scared” genre. These videos are ironic in nature, and all feature the same deadpan narration.

As is the case with his other parody videos, Offlain’s clip is made up of a series of narrated “scary” stories that are less scary and more humorous.

In this particular scenario, the sound describes a man going to see a movie. However, he is taken aback when he discovers the film in question is The Creature — or, as he puts it, a “creature feature featuring a creature.” The creature in question? A cow.

Sound off

Since the video debuted on Oct. 10, it has amassed 1.5 million views. Meanwhile, the sound has been used 14,300 times.

