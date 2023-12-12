‘Sam’s would never’: Costco shopper gets blocked from using family membership card at checkout—but her mom is in the hospital

A Costco shopper vows to never return after she gets blocked from using her family membership card at checkout—but Mom was in the hospital and unable to do her own shopping.

TikTok user Brianne (@briannellington) posted a video on Dec. 11 detailing her recent experience at Costco. “Y’all I did not know Costco was that serious,” she says.

“So my mom is in the hospital, right? She gives me the Costco card. I go to the Costco, I get all my sh*t, and I get to the self-checkout. The lady says, ‘Let me see you card,’ I give her the card and she flips that b*tch around, and she sees a picture of my mom,” Brianne says.

“She’s like, ‘Is she here with you today?’ I said, ‘No, she’s in the hospital. She looks at me, she goes, ‘You can’t buy that.’ I can’t buy what? Huh? She calls the supervisor over. So I call my mommy and my mommy is not happy about this. She’s not being a Karen, but like it’s is kind of messed up,” Brianne says.

Brianne says her mother can’t add her to the Costco membership because her grandmother is currently the other person on the account. And Brianne’s grandmother is currently not able to drive to the store.

“So I have to go! A 20-year-old girl! Me,” Brianne exclaims.

Ultimately, Brianne says the manager allowed her to purchase her items. “So I got my croissants and I won’t be going back,” she concludes.

In the caption, Brianne writes, “IM JUST A GIRL COSTCO.” The video has amassed more than 370,000 views and more than 1,300 comments in less than a day.

One user wrote, “the Netflix of shopping is Costco.”

“Oh they STRICT,” another user joked.

Another commenter said the issue is with Brianne. “Mad at a company because YOURE ignorant girl math,” they wrote.

“I had a nightmare about this. not being able to buy nesquik at costco and asking everyone in line to buy it for me almost crying,” confided another user.

Costco recently made headlines for cracking down on membership sharing, which the company has said is an effort to preserve its low prices. This summer, a pair of twins went viral for getting their own memberships after being unable to sneak in with their mother’s card anymore. Some customers say that competitor Sam’s Club is more lenient in this regard.

The Daily Dot reached out to Brianne via TikTok DM and Costco via its media request form for comment.