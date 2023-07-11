‘Y’all r twins. Just get 1’: Twins have to get own Costco memberships after they can no longer get in with mom’s

Recently, Costco has been cracking down on non-members who use cards that do not belong to them.

“We don’t feel it’s right that non-members receive the same benefits and pricing as our members,” reads a statement from the company shared by USA Today. “Costco is able to keep our prices as low as possible because our membership fees help offset our operational expenses, making our membership fee and structure important to us.”

While many have been understanding of the change in enforcement, others have reported problems. One customer claimed that a line was held up for 10 minutes while an employee verified that she was on the same account as her partner. Another slammed the company for not letting them checkout with their son’s card, while a third simply complained about the policy itself.

Potentially as a result of this change, some have been sharing their stories of buying their own Costco memberships.

Two such people are Samantha and Madeleine Caleon, two identical twins based in Canada. In a recent video with over 456,000 views, the twins documented their experience getting their own membership cards.

“When costco starts cracking down on membership sharing so you can’t sneak in with your mom’s anymore,” the duo wrote in the text overlaying the video.

While the twins asked in the caption if they were “[certified] adults” now that they have their own membership, others questioned the decision to buy two separate memberships.

“Y’all r twins. Just get 1,” wrote a user.

“Why didn’t you just get one since you’re twins?” another questioned.

In response, the twins explained that “they sometimes check ID along with the membership card.”

Some commenters simply shared their complaints about the new policy, with a few users finding ways to skirt the rules.

“Get a costco gift card. Free entry and no membership required at the checkout,” said a commenter.

“I use the Costco app with my moms card on it and they never check,” stated a second.

“Why I’m a sams girl,” declared a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to the Caleon twins via email and Costco via media contact form.