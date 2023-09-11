‘$9.70 for that bowl is ridiculous’: Chipotle workers share why you should never place your orders online

Ordering food online is one of the great conveniences of our modern age, but someone claiming to be in the know says it’s a bad idea at Chipotle.

The TikTok video comes from creator @ehhotii who shows a $9.70 Chipotle bowl being created, with a worker following what appears to be printed instructions detailing what the customer ordered.

The caption accompanying the video declared, “$9.70 for that bowl is ridiculous,” with hashtags reading #chipotlescam and #chipotleonlineorder to underscore that sentiment.

The on-screen caption, with audio narration, declares, “Why u should never order Chipotle online.”

The video, which originated in St. Paul, Minnesota, has gathered more than 104,200 views since going up on Friday.

Viewers had a spirited debate in the comments section taking on several angles, which the creator occasionally weighed in on.

One commenter observed, “And then you call and complain and it’s free.”

“It ain’t even about that,” another wrote. “They be taxing so much for that bs.”

That led someone to jump in with, “I work at a chipotle and we ain’t be taxin y’all,” before adding, “Just got some weird ass orders and I be judgin y’all for that.”

“Omg!” another commenter exclaimed. “I get less portion online than in person! I ordered double chicken online, they gave me small portion of chicken.”

The creator weighed in, saying, “Online sucks.”

Someone else corroborated the creator’s account of online ordering at the chain restaurant, recalling, “I once asked them why & the manager told me for ONLINE only regular portion means HALF & double means regular!”

Another expressed sadness over not being able to order a beloved item, claiming, “They took away chicken al pastor and I got so sad. It was the only thing that didn’t make Chipotle taste bland.”

Someone else noted a general decline over time, observing, “I loved chipotle growing up but the last like 3+ years it’s been so much worse they changed.”

But at least one person refuted the creator, noting, “For me it’s the opposite! I always get more online.”

Chipotle certainly has its fans—a recent Daily Dot story noted that one Chipotle customer is questing to eat there for 1,000 straight days—and is nearly two-thirds of the way there. That customer, however, estimates that he’d spent $6,062.25 at the restaurant just over 500 days into a 624-day streak chronicled on TikTok. That’s an average of close to $12 a day worth of Mexican fast-food fare.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Chipotle via email.