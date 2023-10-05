‘This is how I feel about Panera bread’: Chipotle customers call out restaurant for being ‘dirty’ and ‘low quality,’ say the chain has had a ‘downfall’

Chipotle catapulted into popularity in recent years, but now, some of the restaurant’s customers feel like its food and service quality is declining.

In a viral TikTok stitch video that has amassed over 1 million views, users JeanineAmapola (@jeanineamapola) and Ciara (@seeuneva) voiced their shared negative perspectives on the Mexican food chain.

“Can we talk about the downfall of Chipotle?” Jeanine began the clip.

In a previous video, the woman explained that in a moment of desperation, she decided to grab a bite to eat at the restaurant. Although the TikToker rarely eats there anymore, she was short on time and figured it was her best option. That choice ended up being a poor one, and she shared why.

“I feel like the quality is not there,” she said. “The price has increased. The stores, I find they, are very dirty, and they are very chaotic.”

TikToker Ciara added her take and pretty much echoed Jeanine’s opinions. Apparently, Ciara was a Chipotle regular in the restaurant’s “prime” (which she said was around 2017) but has since stopped enjoying the food.

“It’s so crazy how, over the years, the quality of their food and the taste has gone down in the worst possible way,” she said.

The young woman went so far as to say the food tastes “rotten” because the ingredients are not fresh.

“Something changed with Chipotle as a company, and it is not good,” she said.

Her theory is that the company fell to “corporate pressures” to do things “cheaply,” which has hurt the chain’s overall quality. Now she says she can’t even eat there anymore.

In the comments section, many viewers shared opinions about the store and other fast-food chains.

“The golden era for me was like 2009-2015 and then afterwards it started going downhill,” one viewer commented.

“This is how I feel about Panera bread,” a second said

“Queso was the start of their downfall,” another user chimed in.

Some viewers said they have found new spots with better food.

“Cava is more expensive but I’d rather spend my money there than getting sick at Chipotle,” one commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot contacted Ciara and Jeanine via TikTok comment and Chipotle by email for further information.