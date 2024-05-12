‘What happened?’: Customer questions Chili’s mozzarella sticks after zero cheese pull

Chili’s is known for, among many dishes, its massive mozzarella sticks. But one customer questions whether they’re worth ordering after she bites into a stick with zero cheese pull.

TikToker Charlotte (@charlottestenz8) first posted about the dish when she dined at Chili’s on May 3, and she experienced a magnificent cheese pull with her mozzarella stick. Other creators on the app have also been posting about the dish. Natalie Ludwig (@eatsbynat), who runs a foodie account on TikTok, uploaded a video about her own order of the delicious mozzarella sticks on April 27.

But after Charlotte’s post about the cheesy treat received over 3 million views, she was compelled to return to the restaurant.

On her second visit, she was not as impressed with her food. In a more recent video uploaded a day ago, Charlotte excitedly takes a bite of a mozzarella stick, and almost immediately, she realizes something is different.

The cheese has barely any pull and snaps off quickly. This is markedly different from the first post in which the cheese stretches past Charlotte’s arm span.

A disappointing second serving of Chili’s mozzarella sticks with no cheese pull

“What happened?” Charlotte asks as she tries another bite, which has even less stretch to it.

“Zero cheese pull,” she says.

“Ran I back to Chili’s Grill and Bar for 3 million views just to be utterly disappointed,” she writes in the caption.

This post received over 1 million views, and some viewers seem to have had a similar experience at Chili’s.

“I literally got these after your 1st video and was utterly disappointed when it didn’t do the cheesey stringy thing,” wrote one person.

“You’re had more of a pull than mine. Mine just broke off. Never again chilis,” said another.

Many viewers offered suggested as to why Charlotte’s latest order did not have a satisfying cheese pull.

“Whenn people don’t know how hot and cold cheese works. You gotta be willing to risk 3rd degree burns for a good cheese pull,” one person said about the quick snap on the cheese.

However, Charlotte replied to the comment and assured the viewer that the mozzarella sticks came out hot and she ate them immediately, which left no excuses for why there was practically no cheese pull.

The Daily Dot reached out to Charlotte via Instagram direct message and to Brinker International, the company that owns Chili’s, via email for further information.