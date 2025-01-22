‘I remember when it was $10.99’: Woman orders this popular entree at Chili’s. Then she reads the fine print

The Chili’s Triple Dipper is a crowd favorite, but have you ever taken a closer look?

Featured Video

TikTok user Jaylin Brazee (@jaylinbrazee) closely examined the egregious calorie counts on the menu in a recent viral video. Brazee uploaded her video on Dec. 12, and it has garnered over two million views.

Opening up the menu

The video opens on the upper half of Brazee’s face. Her eyes are wide and blinking as a Vine boom plays in the background.

Advertisement

“Chili’s, I beg your finest pardon???” the onscreen text reads. The camera then flips around, cutting to a Chili’s menu, open to a picture of their famous “Triple Dipper.”

The Triple Dipper is a Chili’s dish that allows customers to pick three appetizers to form a platter. In the menu pictured in the video, the example platter shows Chili’s Southwestern Eggrolls, Big Mouth Bites, and one of their several variations on fried mozzarella sticks.

After zooming in on the picture with another Vine boom sound effect, Brazee pans to the left to reveal the menu details for the Triple Dipper. The details include the price for one platter ($15.79) and the calorie counts for each appetizer option. Vine booms continue to play in the background for emphasis as she zooms in.

How many calories are in Chili’s Triple Dipper?

The first column of appetizers lists Big Mouth Bites (800 calories), the Crispy Chicken Crispers (between 630 and 800 calories), the Honey-Chipotle Chicken Crispers (900 calories), and the Nashville Hot Chicken Crispers (1050 calories). After focusing on this column for a second, Brazee pans to the left to reveal the second column of appetizer options.

Advertisement

This second column of appetizers includes the Fried Mozzarella (630 calories), the Nashville Hot Mozz (1330 calories), the Southwestern Eggrolls (580 calories), the Bone-In Wings (between 580 and 619 calories), and the Boneless Wings (between 630 and 660 calories).

Below the Triple Dipper menu listing, a disclaimer states: “2,000 calories per day is used for general nutrition advice, but calorie needs vary.” Brazee zooms in on the menu one more time, then cuts back to a closeup of her shocked face. She scratches her cheek and glances off camera with wide eyes, and then the video ends.

Commenters expressed confusion about what exactly Brazee was trying to say with her video. Some thought she was criticizing the price of the platter, while others believed she was more concerned about the calorie count.

Advertisement

“I remember when it was like $10.99,” one of the top commenters stated, adding an eye roll emoji. “I hate this timeline.”

There were a few more comments similar to this one. “It used to be like $12.79 too,” someone else pointed out. “That’s the kicker smh.”

Appetizing strategies

Other people said the calorie count was concerning, and many offered different ways of dealing with it.

Advertisement

“Don’t do the math,” one user suggested. “Just enjoy, it’s not everyday.” Brazee responded, saying she liked the way this commenter thought.

“Half today, half tomorrow,” another commenter suggested. Brazee jokingly agreed with this too.

“Balance,” she replied, surrounding the world with sparkle emojis.

While some offered advice, other commenters gave up and simply commiserated with Brazee.

Advertisement

“They’re really gunna say 2k calories daily is ‘generally’ advised, but that hot mozz is 1330 alone,” a commenter said. They finished the statement with three laughing-crying emojis. Brazee replied in agreement. “CRAZY,” she said.

Despite everything, it’s still the Triple Dipper

“Ooooooohhhhhh. I thought you were talking about the price,” a user said. “I was all ‘I think that’s good for 3 diff things’ then I read the comments.”

Brazee replied, explaining that she’d never actually looked at the calorie count before.

Advertisement

“Nah I’ve just never seen or added up the calories for all 3 of them things until now,” she said, followed by a few crying emojis. ”Still gonna hit every time tho.”

To clear up the mixed signals, Brazee also liked several comments stating that she was referring to calories, not price. She commented herself, presumably referring to how high the calorie total would be for a Triple Dipper.

“And don’t nobody even try telling me it’s technically an appetizer for multiple people,” she joked. “Bc NOT ROUND HERE PARTNA. NOT ROUND HERE.”

Advertisement

But can I still eat at Chili’s?

“The total calorie content of a Triple Dipper order ranges from 1,740 to 3,920 calories,” stated Edwina Clark in a 2024 article for Yahoo. Clark noted that this calorie range is higher than an entire day’s worth of calories for many people, and pointed out that the sodium content of the platter is also concerning.

To navigate this, Clark consulted dietician Alexandria Hardy for advice on the healthiest way to eat a Triple Dipper.

“Hardy recommends choosing boneless wings with buffalo sauce (630 calories) or traditional buffalo wings (580 calories) and/or Crispy Chicken Crispers without sauce (590 calories),” Clark reported. Hardy also advised pairing the meal with vegetables to fill up on and splitting it all among a group.

Advertisement

Clark concludes the article with a clear message of moderation when it comes to the Triple Dipper.

“Chili’s Triple Dipper is undoubtedly an indulgence,” she writes.

The Daily Dot reached out to Brazee via TikTok and Instagram direct message, and Chili’s parent company, Brinker International, via email.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.