‘You probably know this if you’ve ever drove for DoorDash’: Ex-Chili’s worker reveals ‘insider’ facts that corporate doesn’t want you to know

Before applying to a job, whether it is at a high-powered office or a new restaurant, there may be some things prospective employees want to know ahead of time.

One former Chili’s employee is addressing at least a few of these details for those considering working for the casual restaurant. Naturally, her revelations are informative for nosy Chili’s customers, too.

In a video posted to TikTok, content creator and former Chili’s employee Beth (@bethsimps) says there are a few things corporate might not want viewers to know, but she felt were important to share.

“A ghost kitchen actually operates inside of Chili’s called It’s Just Wings,” she says in the video. “You can’t order anything from It’s Just Wings if you’re sitting in the Chili’s restaurant, but you can literally go to the parking lot and order it on DoorDash and pick it up from there.”

Beth says frequent burglaries took place at her particular Chili’s location. As a result, she and her co-workers were advised that when they closed the restaurant, they should leave the lights on to give potential burglars the impression that someone was inside.

“You also don’t get shift meals if you work there,” she says. “The best they do for you is comp your meal 50% off. So even if you were working a double or training someone, you still have to pay 50% off the meal price if you wanted any food.”

She also shares that she had some gripes with management at her particular location, accusing them of taking money from the safe and using racial slurs in the restaurant.

“They will hire anyone, I mean anyone,” she says. “Just do with that information what you will.”

Some viewers shared their own experiences of working for the restaurant, with varying levels of appreciation.

“I’ve worked for chilis for two years and I love it,” one commenter wrote. “Great management, shift meals, training meals, and the ghost kitchen is no longer a thing. Although I do wonder if they do job fairs at the homeless shelter.”

“My chilis gave us free meals all the time, my managers were awesome, and when i was super sick they gave me 2 weeks of paid leave,” another commented. “I miss working there.”

“My bf works at chilis but he’s fixing to quit bc new management is crap,” a third said. “But they literally can do whatever they want for now. Some workers smoke outside during there shift. No one cares.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Beth via Instagram direct message and to Chili’s via press email regarding the video.

