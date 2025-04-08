‘They thought I was lying’: Chick-fil-A customer complains about a missing 8-piece chicken nugget. Then a worker searches her car

This Chick-fil-A location took things a bit too far trying to prove a customer wrong. The bad PR may not be worth the $9 worth of chicken.

Chick-fil-A is known for going the extra mile with customers—whether it’s being extra nice when you order or throwing in a few extra sauces (free of charge) to your order. This has earned them a reputation for having some of the best customer service in the fast food industry.

But it seems this location didn’t get the memo.

Chick-fil-A worker searches customer’s car, thinks she’s lying

In a trending TikTok slideshow, Keymeyah (@keymeyah_da_hustla) shared the uncomfortable situation she was put in while trying to get some chicken. Her clip has over 135,000 views.

In the video, you can see that Keymeyah has at least two Chick-fil-A bags on the floor of the passenger side seat and an employee, presumably a manager, riffling through them.

“They searched my vehicle bc they thought I was lying about them missing my 8ct nugget. They refused to give me anything until they searched my vehicle to see if I was lying,” Keymeyah explained in the caption.

She specifically called out that it was the Chick-fil-A location on Manhattan Blvd in Harvey, Louisiana.

In the comments section, Keymeyah said the issue arose because a specific worker told the manager that she was sure she put the nuggets in the bag and urged him to check Keymeyah’s car, insinuating that she was lying to get free nuggets.

“She wouldn’t budge,” Keymeyah said. “Then they was wrong and didn’t even apologize.”

Can they do that?

Even the police can’t just search your car for no reason.

On a legal level, the police can only search your car without a warrant if you give them consent to do so (look out for coercion or intimidation tactics) or if they have probable cause to believe you have contraband in the vehicle, according to Justia.

A Chick-fil-A worker certainly has no right to go through your car for any reason, but in this case, it seems Keymeyah consented.

‘This is not very ‘my pleasure’ of them.’

“Why on earth would you let them search your car? I would’ve called the police and got my money back!” a top comment read.

“Rooted in racism. You can’t convince me he would have done that to a white woman,” a person pointed out.

“They act like $8 coming out of they check bc of a 8 ct nuggets….” another said.

“This is not very ‘my pleasure’ of them,” a commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Keymeyah for comment via TikTok direct message and comment and to Chick-fil-A via email.

