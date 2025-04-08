‘I don’t know who knows this’: Woman reaches for the Barilla pasta at Kroger. Then she shares a little-known fact about its packaging

Have you ever boiled pasta noodles, only for them to be too firm or soft? A woman has a fun trick for how to make pasta noodles perfectly al dente. All you need is a working phone and a box of Barilla pasta.

Featured Video

Kroger shopper Nyreh (@nyrehgoods) stands in the pasta aisle.

“I don’t know who knows this or who even cares, but the pasta brand Barilla,” she shares with 7 million viewers, “has a Spotify playlist for each one of its pasta that will give you the exact playlist timing it takes to make the pasta.”

She flips the camera’s orientation to show boxes of Barilla pasta on the store shelves.

Advertisement

“From the second that you press ‘play’ to the time the song is over, the pasta should be fully cooked and al dente,” she continues.

“Just a cool, fun fact,” Nyreh concludes with a smile.

Nyreh says she learned this hack from good ol’ social media. “Got this from a girlie off twitter and wanted to share!” she writes in the caption.

The Daily Dot reached out to Nyreh via TikTok comment and direct message. We also reached out to Barilla via press email.

Advertisement

Viewers rush to purchase Barilla

Some viewers were eager to see if the playlist works.

“Not me going to get me some GF Barilla pasta to try it out,” one viewer stated.

“Because of this person I’m going to go purchase a box and check it out,” a second echoed.

Advertisement

Barilla x Spotify?

Depending on the shape, Barilla pasta cooks in nine to eleven minutes. In 2021, the company launched eight Spotify playlists to help its consumers perfect their pasta. Each noodle type has a different song. The song matches the time it takes to cook the pasta.

“Playlist Timer is a series of playlists whose durations correspond to the cooking time of Barilla’s most loved pasta shapes,” campaign creator Publicis Italy said in a statement to the Food Network. “[It’s] an actual kitchen timer on Spotify which turns the waiting into a chance to listen to good music, entertain yourself and discover the covers of the playlists, illustrated by eight Italian artists of international caliber.”

So, if you have access to Spotify and struggle to cook Barilla noodles, just pop on a song. You can check the full playlist here.

Advertisement

For those who don’t, however, the less fun but equally effective method is to take a look at the box for the cooking time and set a timer for it.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

