‘I was going to free pour but now…’: Woman says bartender put too much ice in her Long Island Iced Tea. Then he pulls out the measuring cup

When bartenders pour a drink for customers, they generally do it one of two ways.

The first method involves using a measuring device, typically something called a “jigger,” to ensure accurate ratios of alcohol and mixers. Often, these jiggers are two-sided, with one side being equivalent to a shot and the other some fraction of a shot. The most common ratios for these double-sided jiggers are 1 oz & 2 oz and 1.5 oz & .75 oz.

The second method involves using what’s called a “free pour.” This is where bartenders use their experience and familiarity with the glasses being used to pour alcohol and mixers in the correct ratios to create the desired drink.

One problem with bartending, regardless of the method of pour used, is that few people know exactly what the ratios of their drink are supposed to be.

A 2017 study of college students found “little correspondence” between what participants thought a standard drink was and how much they actually poured for themselves. Similarly, a 2017 “systematic review of existing free-pour assessment methods” suggested that “individuals are unable to identify and pour standard drink sizes, with the largest discrepancies occurring for liquor and wine pours and pours into larger and wider glasses.”

As a result, some people will go to a bar and get weaker or stronger drinks than they thought they would get given their own experiences with alcohol. Additionally, some will try to “game” a bartender into pouring more alcohol by employing methods such as asking for less ice.

Bartenders are aware of these methods—and in a video with over 5.6 million views, one bartender shows how he responds to them.

What happens when you order a drink with ‘less ice’?

In his video, TikTok user Art Alevon (@art_alevon1) shows himself making a drink for a customer. He says in the text overlaying the video that he was only recording the interaction because “she was being rude the entire time!!”

To start, the customer asks to “taste [the drink] first,” which confuses Alevon as the drink hasn’t been made. From there, she asks for a Long Island Iced Tea, to which Alevon obliges—or, at least, tries to.

When he adds ice to the glass to make the drink, the customer says, “That’s too much ice!” Avelon responds by dumping out the ice, putting in a smaller amount of additional ice, and beginning to pour the drink, using a jigger to ensure accurate measurements.

To finish the drink, he fills it to the brim with sour mix, reaching for the soda gun to add a dash of cola on top.

“She thought she was getting more alcohol since there is less ice!” the TikToker writes in the caption. “Once u say to much ice u bet ur getting exactly what u order iykyk.”

How common is this ‘hack’?

As implied by the caption, bartenders are more than familiar with people asking for less ice in an attempt to get a stronger drink.

Numerous bartenders on TikTok have shown why less ice doesn’t mean more alcohol, and some have even noted how asking for less ice can lead to a more diluted drink than if one had received the correct amount of ice.

In a follow-up video, the TikToker shows how he actually makes a Long Island Iced Tea, saying that “this is what she would have gotten had she been a little nicer.” In this video, Alevon free pours as opposed to using a jigger.

Less ice doesn’t mean more alcohol

In the comments section, many users complained about those who order less ice in hopes of getting a stronger drink, as well as the customer’s treatment of Alevon.

“Why do ppl think if you get less ice you’re going to get more alcohol?” asked a user.

“I’ll never understand why people treat servers/bartenders like this,” added another.

“Like I wasssss gonna free pour but now imma measure,” joked a third.

“Less ice = more mixer,” declared a further TikToker. “Thought you couldn’t taste the alcohol before, just wait.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Alevon via Instagram and TikTok DM.

