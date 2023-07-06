‘Potatoes are so cheap. Fries should just be 50 cents’: Chick-fil-A customers count fries in small, medium, large. They claim they are all the same

A user on TikTok has gone viral after claiming to have uncovered a conspiracy at the fast-food restaurant Chick-fil-A.

According to TikTok user Jenna (@hellojennawood) in a video with over 403,000 views, the actual number of fries one gets from a kids, medium, and large order at Chick-fil-A is basically the same.

“We’ve always had a sneaky suspicion that no matter what size fry you get, you have the same amount of fries every time,” the user writes in the text overlaying the video.

Over the course of the video, the TikToker reveals that each size upgrade is either about the same size or contains a small number of extra fry pieces. Even with the occasional extras, Jenna says that the few extra fries do not justify the higher cost.

“Yeah, that’s still not worth it,” she says after counting out the large fries.

In the comments section, many users spoke to the veracity of the TikToker’s claim.

“Love CFA but I’ve found this to be absolutely true,” wrote a user.

“I agree the large size is a scam, also they give you waffle crumbs most of the time,” shared another. “I just get a side salad now.”

“Yeah, not sure why ppl don’t realize that the amount stays the same,” stated a third. “The only thing that changes is the size and shape of the container.”

In an email to the Daily Dot, Jenna says she believes this is an ongoing issue and not location-specific.

“We have noticed the size issue for years now,” she wrote. “We have also seen this across every location in different states and cities. Also, there are some great comments in the comment section of the video on Instagram and TikTok. It seems like a lot of other people have experienced the same thing.”

However, some users said that the TikToker’s test was inaccurate, as portions are determined by weight and not the number of fries.

“Try doing the weights,” suggested a user. “We once got a small & a large & it looked the same but there was a difference in weight.”

“Counting the number of fries is useless unless all fries are the exact same size,” observed a second.

Regardless, Jenna noted that the restaurant can be stingy with its fries, no matter what size one purchases.

“I think Chick-fil-A could do a better job of truly filling up the fries,” she added. “A lot of people wish that there was the extra bottom of the fries in the bag, like many other fast food places.”

Commenters seemed to agree.

“My fries are NEVER full at cfa,” proclaimed a user.

“And cfa NEVER gives you the ‘extra bottom of the bag’ fries,” noted an additional TikToker.

“Potatoes are so cheap. Fries should just be 50 cents,” declared a further user.

The Daily Dot reached out to Chick-fil-A via email.