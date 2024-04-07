‘So you don’t start digging deep’: Customer speculates Chick-fil-A’s new drink recipes are a distraction from its chicken changing

Recently, Chick-fil-A announced that it would be changing its chicken. Specifically, the company said it “will shift from No Antibiotics Ever (NAE) to No Antibiotics Important To Human Medicine (NAIHM),” per the chain’s website.

Customer response to this shift has been largely negative, though it’s unclear whether the change has already been rolled out nationally. One customer filmed herself throwing away her sandwich after trying the supposedly new chicken, while another accused the chain of “lowering [its] standards.”

Now, some are speculating that other changes in the menu are being rolled out to disguise the transition to the new chicken.

In a video with over 229,000 views as of Sunday, TikTok user Stefannie (@nosybystanders) notes a post on X (formerly Twitter) in which a user notes the release of new Cherry Berry drinks from Chick-fil-A.

According to the company’s website, the details about the drinks are as follows: “A refreshing blend of cherry, cranberry, and blueberry flavors in our classic beverages and frosted treat gives you four sweet ways to sip into spring. Available for a limited time, starting April 8 at participating restaurants while supplies last.”

Southern Living also notes that the chain will be rolling out a new sandwich: “The Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich: a boneless chicken breast (fried, grilled, or spicy) served on a warm pretzel bun with lettuce, tomato, soft seasoned cheddar cheese, crispy strips of applewood smoked bacon, and a Creamy Dijon Mustard Sauce on the side.”

While many are expressing excitement about these new items, Stefanie observes a user on X claiming that the items are being released to “distract” customers from the new chicken.

“Now, I have to admit, them rolling out these Cherry Berry drinks starting April 8th is a fantastic distraction—just know the distraction is so you don’t start digging deep into what kind of antibiotics are going to be used in their chicken,” Stefannie says at the conclusion of her video.

Although Stefannie’s video focused on the potential conspiracy angle, many commenters were simply focused on the drinks, with several expressing their desire to try them.

“I’ll be there Monday morning,” a user said.

“I’m going to be trying every single one. Love everything cherry,” offered another.

The Daily Dot reached out to Chick-fil-A via its media request form and Stefannie via email.

