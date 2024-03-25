‘Lowering its standards, but not its prices?’: Customers outraged after Chick-fil-A announces switch to chicken with antibiotics in it

Chick-fil-A sparked a social media backlash after announcing that it will soon allow certain antibiotics in the chickens it raises.

The chain’s shift, which will begin in the spring of 2024, overturns Chick-fil-A’s decade-old “no antibiotics ever” pledge. In a recent statement to its website, however, the company said that the change is intended “to maintain the supply of the high-quality chicken you expect from us.”

The company clarified, too, that the antibiotics that will be allowed are not important to human health, and are only administered “if the animal and those around it were to become sick.”

In statements to various news outlets, a spokesperson for Chick-fil-A said that the move reflects company concerns about its ability to acquire sufficient supplies of antibiotic-free chicken.

But that doesn’t mean customers are excited about the change.

“[Chick-fil-A] is lowering its standards, but not its prices?” Justin (@0.1percentcoach) wrote in the caption to a recent TikTok video.

In his post, Justin explained the fast-food chain’s decision to viewers. As of Monday afternoon, his video had amassed over 611,800 views.

“Chick-fil-A will start selling antibiotic chicken,” Justin said. “It used to have no antibiotics whatsoever in its chicken and now it’s changing that policy.” The content creator had harsh words for the chain’s new policy, however. “Let’s translate: it’s cheaper to use products with antibiotics,” he said.

Most notably, Justin said he took issue with the fact that Chick-fil-A would likely not lower its prices despite the policy change. Indeed, a January report revealed that the chain’s signature items have increased by 21% over the past two years.

“By lowering their standards,” Justin said, “they can lower their costs.”

The content creator ended his video by saying he’s eager to see how many Chick-fil-A customers suddenly stop buying food from the chain. He also said he’d monitor how the Chick-fil-A’s standards toward food “continue to evolve.”

In the comments, it appeared as though many users shared Justin’s frustration. A handful of viewers said they’d no longer purchase food from the chain.

“Put them out of business we need to make them see we are NOT going to entertain this,” one person wrote.

“So we gone boycott chickfila?” another customer asked.

“Their food started tasting REALLY different last year,” a third person said. “I’ll continue to pass.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Justin via TikTok comment and to Chick-fil-A through its media request form.

