‘They offered me $5…I’m not even joking’: Customer says Carvana undervalued her 2019 Hyundai by over $6,000

A woman says that Carvana undervalued her 2019 Hyundai Veloster by over $6,000 and warns other would-be customers to stay away from the company.

Jess (@shesaidarrogantly), a Texan TikToker who was featured in the Daily Dot last year after she claimed she was wrongfully terminated from her job because of her disability, recounted her experience with Carvana in a TikTok post that received over 554,800 views.

“In case you forgot that Carvana is literally a terrible place to buy, sell, trade [cars], this is a reminder,” she says at the start of the video.

Jess then states, “So I actually sold this car back in October and November, but I still get updates from Carvana every now and then for what they think the car’s worth. And because when I was ready to sell it, I checked Carvana, but the rate they gave me was so f*cking low that I was like, ‘Absolutely not.'”

She reveals a screen grab of Carvana’s quote for the car, which is $12,800. But Jess disagrees.

“Carvana thinks this car is worth less than $13,000. I sold it to a dealership for $19,000 just back in October and November,” she says, adding, “Mind you, I bought it in 2019 for $30,000. But Carvana says [$12,800].”

She also warns viewers against buying vehicles from Carvana.

“If y’all haven’t heard about that story of that couple that bought a brand new BMW or Mercedes and then brought it in to get maintenance, and then the police came because it was actually a stolen car, you need to go look that up,” she says at the end of the video.

The Daily Dot was not able to verify the story about the couple but has previously reported on a similar incident of a TikToker who bought a car from Carvana, only to have it repossessed by the police on account of it being stolen.

Viewers commented on Jess’ video with bad experiences of their own.

“Last year I sold a 2020 mustang to Carmax for $30,000. Carvana offered $12,000,” said one person, adding, “Last month they emailed and offered 5k.”

“They offered me $5 for my car and I’m not even joking,” wrote another.

“We sold our 2015 Kia optima with only 80k miles for $7k at the dealership. Paid off our loan. Carvana offered us $500,” said someone else.

But some viewers defended Carvana, claiming that they’d had a good experience buying or selling through the company.

“They gave me $5k for a 2012 Camry with 165k miles. dealership would give me $2k max to take it to auction. Maybe it’s better for older cars,” one person wrote.

“I bought my car from Carvana. It was a great experience for me. I’ll never buy another way,” another remarked.

“I know it depends but I had an amazing experience selling with Carvana,” a third said. “They gave me more than KBB value and what I was offered by other dealers. was paid quick and no issues when dropping it off.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Jess via Instagram direct message and to Carvana via email for further comment.

