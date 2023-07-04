‘How do I go about suing this company?’: Worker says she was fired because her disability caused ‘undue hardship’ on company

A Texan TikTok user recently awoke to a “lot of money” in her bank account, according to a video she posted to the video-sharing platform. She may have also found the basis for a lawsuit against her former employer.

The user, who goes by the handle @SheSaidArrogantly, alleges that she was terminated by BioReference Laboratories due to her disability. In the video, she claims that she was informed that she had been terminated via an email sent to her by the company stating that her “disability was causing undue hardship on the company.” She also said that her job initially claimed she was fired due to “misconduct.”

She Said Arrogantly stated that her initial unemployment claim was turned down by the state of Texas but that she recently received the balance of her existing claim in her account along with an explanation from the state that an investigation had found that her former employer fired her due to her “medically verifiable disability.”

Her video has received 18,600 views as of late Monday.

BioReference Laboratories is a division of medical test and medication company OKTA Health that provides clinical laboratory services and core genetic testing, According to the BioReference website, the company claims to provide “equal opportunity to all qualified persons without regard to race, color, religion, creed, sex, sexual orientation, marital status, age, disability, national origin, or citizenship status.”

The website goes on to state the company’s policy that, “all individuals be recruited, hired, assigned, advanced, compensated and retained on the basis of their qualifications, and treated equally” without regard to the previously listed statuses. The Daily Dot has reached out to BioReference for comment.

She Said Arrogantly did not specifically address the nature of her disability in her video. In a prior TikTok she has discussed being neurodivergent. She has also discussed attending physical therapy in other videos.

She said she had a spinal fusion in February that was due to heal in late April.

The way she tells it in subsequent TikToks, the firing took place in May. She said it was due to the timing of her return to work as it related to her doctor’s advice and progress of physical therapy. Her job wanted her back May 5, she said, and her doctor said she should return May 15.

She says she was let go on May 9.

The alleged “undue hardship” her employer alleged was because of her time off, she said.

“So how do I go about suing this company?” the user states near the end of her viral video, before claiming: “Because, they literally fired me because of my disability.”