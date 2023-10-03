‘Toyota never comes up in these’: Mechanics share cars they ‘would never buy’

Mechanics from a Texas-based automotive shop have gone viral for sharing which car brands they would never buy.

The viral clip comes from Genuine Automotive (@genuineautomotiveatx), an automotive shop in Austin, and has received 3 million views on TikTok. In the video, one of the workers asked his colleagues, “What’s one car model you would never buy?”

First up was Seth, who was working on a car. He claimed he would never buy a Kia. Next was Rick, who was working under the hood of a truck. “Fiat,” he answered. Afterward, there was an office worker named Abby who replied, “Any Ford car.” Then, Bailey stopped working to respond with “PT Cruiser,” followed by cringing. Finally, it was Charles who stopped mid-walk. “Who made the Yugo?” he jokingly responded.

Interestingly, Abby’s answer about Ford aligns with a list of the “15 Cars To Avoid in 2023.” According to HotCars’ list, the 2023 Ford Explorer is this year’s seventh worst car. “The Explorer offers a stiff-edged ride and has shown problems with a clunky transmission, noisy engine, power equipment, interior electronics, and outside paint,” the outlet reports

However, many viewers in the comments section of Genuine Automotive’s video disagreed with the mechanics’ choices.

“Kia was the best car I ever had and not 1 issue ever,” one viewer said.

“PT CRUSER??? Is the best car I had! never have issues!” a second commented.

“Ford?? I have mine for years was used never had issues ever,” a third stated.

In addition, others noted the car brands that didn’t make the list.

“Toyota never comes up in these,” one user noted.

“As a master certified technician, I’d say vw/audi,” a second added.

This is not the first time a mechanic has gone viral for sharing car wisdom. One of Genuine Automotive’s workers recently imparted knowledge about the “most common scam” customers should look out for at an automotive shop. Furthermore, a mechanic from another shop advised customers on which used cars they should buy based on how few issues they have when they come in for service.

