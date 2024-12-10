‘They were not aware’: Dealership refuses to take 2 girls who are car shopping seriously. Big mistake

Women and men can have completely different experiences at car dealerships. While men may have mixed to positive experiences at dealerships, women report repeatedly being talked down to and issues during negotiations that make it difficult for them to convey, or receive, what they want.

As a result, many women say that they are not able to obtain the same deals as men.

This claim is born out of data. A 2022 study cited in Forbes notes that women, on average, “pay $142 per year in total more than men for car ownership, which can pay up to $7,800 more during the length of ownership (typically eight years).” Women were also found to have paid more while buying cars and during repairs.

In recent years, discussion of this topic has become popular on the internet, with many women and workers in the industry taking to social media to tell their stories.

For example, one woman recounted how a dealership tried to rip her off; another said that a dealership lied to her about her own credit report. An auto shop even posted its own video making fun of the industry’s tendency to overcharge female customers.

Now, two women have shared their car-buying experience—but there’s a twist.

What happened to these women at the car dealership?

In a video with over 1.1 million views, TikTok user Isabella Baker (@molybdenum96) explains her car-buying situation.

“Just two gals not being taken seriously as the car dealership,” she writes in the text overlaying the video. “One has a masters in computer science and is wanting to buy a car in cash today. the other one hasn’t finished college yet but her dad is a product liability lawyer that sues car companies for a living.”

In the caption, Baker clarifies that the dealership was unaware that the car would be paid for in cash.

When it came time for the dealership to make them an offer on a used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe, they did so to the tune of $20,000.

However, upon looking up the exact car online, the pair found the true price was several thousand dollars less, coming in at $16,900.

“On to the next dealership!” she writes in the caption. In a comment, she states that the dealership in question was Palmer’s Airport Hyundai in Mobile, Alabama.

In the comments section, many users claimed that the women’s experience was unfortunately common.

“Me when the salesman 10 years ago asked ‘How many Starbucks are you willing to give up?’” recalled a user.

“I was single, an ad exec, great credit, cash to spend and wanted a convertible.. the sales guy kept asking me if I was planning on getting pregnant because car seats would be hard to fit,” added another.

“When I was 20, I had saved every single dollar I made had an 800 credit score and 12,000 to put down on a new car,” revealed a third. “The salesman asked if ‘I had a husband yet to help me cosign.’”

The Daily Dot reached out to Baker via Instagram and TikTok DM, and Palmer’s Airport Hyundai via website contact form.

