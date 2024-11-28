‘I never seen turkeys this cheap’: Butterball turkeys are going for $0.25/lb at Walmart. Why are people scared to buy them?

On Thanksgiving this year, families across the country will sit down to enjoy a grand meal. This meal could contain all sorts of dishes, but more often than not, the star of the show is a turkey.

However, some may be forgoing this tradition. Why? According to some internet users, the reason could be due to a recently resurfaced video from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), alleging that workers at the popular company Butterball sexually abused their turkeys.

The video, which was posted to the organization’s Instagram account earlier this week, shows alleged abuse interspersed with an interview from an alleged whistleblower, who claimed that birds under the care of the company were subject to a host of abusive treatment.

This video is almost 20 years old, and Butterball has responded to its resurfacing by telling USA Today that the video was “not current” and that it “was taken prior to Butterball becoming a private company and prior to our engagement and certification through American Humane.”

“Eleven years ago, Butterball was the first, and remains the only, turkey company to be American Humane certified,” said a Butterball spokesperson. “That means we have yearly audits conducted by a third party to ensure compliance with our 200+ science-based standards of best practice for care of turkeys, well exceeding industry best practices.”

Despite the video’s age, it’s causing a stir online—and some are claiming that it’s affecting turkey prices.

Why are these turkeys so cheap?

In a video with over 1 million views, TikTok user Tiffany (@flippymama) shows several turkeys being sold at Walmart for just $0.25 per pound. She attributes this price to the PETA video.

“Y’all could be getting some turkeys hella cheap right now over a claim that is over 18 years old,” she states. “That’s crazy.”

While she says she understands people’s concerns after watching the video, she notes that people have been eating turkeys from the company “for years without even batting an eye.” Furthermore, she says the abundance of unsold turkeys is “such a waste.”

Tiffany isn’t the only one to claim that PETA’s video could be affecting purchasing habits. In another video with over 272,000 views, a TikToker joked that they would be having pizza for Thanksgiving as the user “[doesn’t] have enough money to STD test my turkey.”

Is PETA’s video causing people to not buy turkeys?

Although some individual consumer choices could have been influenced by this video, it does not appear that it had a significant influence on the market. This year’s turkey sales, while down, are largely consistent with a trend that’s been observed in the market for decades.

As noted by Bloomberg, turkey production has been steadily declining since the mid-1990s—and, while “sales volumes of whole turkeys were down about 20% from a year ago in the four-week period ended Nov. 3, according to data from market researcher Circana,” “sales of turkey breasts were 17% higher while legs were up about 3.8%, showing demand is shifting to smaller quantities of the meat.”

In the comments section, many users claimed that they were not dissuaded from buying turkey based on what they saw in the video.

“Im gonna have to check my Walmart. Cuz for that price imma just say a prayer and wash it extra well,” wrote a user.

“PETA needs to do us a solid and start rumors about beef, chicken, eggs, even broccoli. So we can get affordable food,” added another.

Others noted that these low prices weren’t everywhere, claiming that prices were higher at their local stores.

“3 Walmart here in local area and they are still over 1.00 a pound lol,” stated a commenter.

“I paid $0.99 per pound for my butterball turkey! I feel taken advantage of!” exclaimed a second.

