‘They already have bad reviews on Apple Maps’: BMW driver says this common dealership error just left him with a $3,000 bill

When one wants a car, they’d like to think that the process is as simple as walking in, picking out the car they want, working out financing, then driving away.

While this is sometimes the way things work, often, prospective car buyers can find a host of hurdles in their way before they’re able to make a purchase. Not only that, but many discover a litany of problems after the deal has already been done.

For example, one buyer found herself returning her car after just three months of use. Another claimed that they traded their old car into a dealership, only to discover that they did not pay off the vehicle as they were supposed to.

Now, another driver is calling out a dealership after an unfortunate car-buying experience.

What happened at this BMW dealership?

In a video with over 919,000 views, TikTok user Eliakim Brown (@innercitytv) shows himself confronting several workers at BMW of Delray Beach in Florida.

While the video itself is a bit confusing, Brown later posted a follow-up video explaining what he claims happened.

According to the TikToker, he had received a loan from Navy Federal Credit Union for a car. This loan was contingent upon the dealership working with the credit union regarding payment. Unfortunately for the TikToker, it seems that the dealership did not do that.

“They never sent that pay down,” he explains. “Because of that, my bank canceled the loan. So I had no registration, no loan on it, so it’s kind of like I was driving a stolen car, technically.”

As a result, he returned to the dealership to get the car back. When he arrived, he was told that, in order to get the car back, he would have to pay for repairs that the dealership did on a scratch on the car. These repairs amounted to more than $3,000.

Is this common?

While Brown says in the follow-up that the dealership ended up giving him his car back without payment, errors like these aren’t unheard of.

According to the law offices of Joshua Feygin, in the state of Florida, “a dealership must fully pay off a lien on a trade in vehicle within 10 business days. In the event they fail to do so, you may be entitled to actual damages, statutory damages, injunctive relief and your attorney’s fees.”

On Reddit, numerous users have shared similar stories, with commenters on the site encouraging posters experiencing this issue to pursue legal action.

In the comments section, users shared their thoughts on this interaction, with many commenters divided about how the TikToker handled the event.

“you handled this excellently,” wrote a user.

“This all on you dawg,” countered another.

“Most dealerships are like this,” declared a third.

“No need for a scene, save that for court and embarrass them. Attorney on speed dial,” stated a further TikToker. “Where they messed up if not fully paying for your car and cancelling your loan. That’s a ding on your credit…Any attorney or lawyer will have a field day with this.”

We’ve reached out to Brown via Instagram DM and BMW of Delray Beach via email.

