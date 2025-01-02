‘Exactly the same’: Bartender shares the real reason you may want to avoid ordering a Shirley Temple

A bartender is sharing why patrons might want to avoid ordering the Shirley Temple in the future.

TikTok user HellQueen Cocktails (@hellqueencocktails) has built a loyal following on the platform by sharing her expertise as a seasoned bartender. From recipes to bar tales and myth-busting, she offers a unique perspective on all things cocktails.

In one recently viral video posted on Dec. 23, she addresses the hype surrounding Arizona-based Amici Pizza and its viral Shirley Temple. The restaurant’s staff gained attention in 2024 with a viral video revealing their process for making the perfect Shirley Temple, which is a mixed drink made of a combination of soda and grenadine. It generally comes with a maraschino cherry as a garnish.

Should you avoid ordering a Shirley Temple?

HellQueen Cocktails starts by providing some context for viewers who may not be familiar with how the food industry operates.

“If you’ve never worked in a restaurant, you might not be aware that most restaurants have all the exact same ingredients,” she says. “There are really only two major food suppliers, and most restaurants get their ingredients from these two purveyors. So all of their basic ingredients are basically the same,” she explains.

She then uses Amici Pizza’s Shirley Temple as an example of how things might not be as special as they seem. The drink went viral after the restaurant shared its recipe, but HellQueen Cocktails has a different take.

“This is no shade towards Amici’s or anyone reviewing them,” she clarifies. “But everyone’s been going crazy over these Shirley Temples, and I’m just like… That’s the exact same grenadine and the same Sprite out of a gun that every other restaurant has,” she says.

“That’s the same Shirley Temple you’ve been getting your whole life. It’s literally the exact same—I promise you,” she emphasizes.

The role of wholesale food distributors

The video has 345.6K views, with hundreds of comments from both consumers and fellow restaurant workers.

Many restaurant industry professionals chimed in to agree with HellQueen Cocktails, noting that most restaurants use the same wholesale food distributors, like US Foods, Sysco, and Restaurant Depot.

According to Gorumet Pro, “Wholesale distributors sell food products in bulk to retailers, restaurants, and other food service providers. They provide a cost-effective solution for companies looking to purchase food items in large quantities.” They can offer “a range of products from fresh produce to canned goods to food service equipment.”

Restaurant workers weigh in

“Sysco, FreshDirect, and Restaurant Depot. I was a kitchen manager for like five years,” one viewer shared.

“Thank youuuu, this drives me nuts. Unless it’s house-made, you’re getting variations of Sysco,” another added.

“I love Amici’s, but they just get their stuff from Restaurant Depot,” said one commenter.

HellQueen Cocktails responded, “Which, there’s nothing wrong with that. If we should be throwing shade at anyone, it should be the consumer.”

However, not all viewers agreed with her take.

One viewer, a restaurant manager, countered, “This is both true and false. Yes, we all use the same vendors, but those vendors sell different quality tiers of food. Most restaurants opt for the least expensive products to keep food costs low.”

Others noted that restaurants often differentiate themselves by adjusting ingredients or making small changes. “Restaurants change one or two ingredients to make their food special—like an olive oil brand or using a fresh ingredient instead of dried,” one viewer explained.

Some argued that the pizzeria’s viral success is a testament to its marketing efforts, and others applauded the restaurant’s effective use of social media.

“This just shows the power of their marketing and hospitality,” one viewer commented.

“I totally agree. I love Amici’s TikToks, but they definitely did an amazing job at social media marketing,” another shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to HellQueen Cocktails and Amici Pizza via email.

