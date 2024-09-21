‘You guys are not getting it’: Bartender calls out customers who ask for light ice, shows what you’re really getting

Despite popular disbelief, ordering a drink at a bar with light ice doesn’t mean more alcohol. This bartender explains why.

Ordering a drink, whether that be at a coffee shop or bar, with light ice means that the drink will have less than it is usually served with. According to this TikTok user and bartender @girlypopzonly, it does not guarantee more liquid in your drink.

She said this is because drinks are made the same way regardless of how much ice they have in it.

What you’re getting when you ask for light ice

They proceed to explain why with the example of a margarita. A margarita is typically 1 ounce of lime juice, 1 1/2 ounces of liqueur, and 2 ounces of tequila.

When they pour this into a standard margarita glass, there is some space remaining on the top of the glass. However, when @girlypopzonly pours ice into that cup, it fills up to the top.

“So if you say, ‘Can I get a margarita, no ice?’ That does not mean, lets say this is alcohol,” @girlypopzonly says. She grabs the bottle of water they used to symbolize alcohol and continuously pours it into the glass until its at the brim. This video has 645 likes and 15,000 views.

So, is asking for light ice a good idea?

It’s important to note that some folks order light ice not because they want more liquid but because they don’t want their drink to water down and are not trying to swindle the bartender for more alcohol. However, some experts say that more ice might be good thing for a few reasons.

According to the general manager of Weiss Distillery, “Depending on what you’re drinking, it just opens everything up to be able to taste the drink better. Mellows things out. Cuts down tartness/sweetness,” as reported by a Inside Hook article.

This article also mentions that drinks are crafted in their optimal glass to account for temperature control and that less ice actually means it melts faster in your drink. Therefore, less ice can lead to a watery drink faster thank a drink with more.

What are viewers saying?

Viewers, bartenders and bar attenders, have a range of thoughts on the debated topic.

“Less ice = the less my drink gets watered down as I forget & remember it a few times,” mentions comment.

“Yesssss. As a server it drives me crazy when people get mad because their drink isn’t ‘full,’” mentions another comment.

“I always told people do you want less ice or pay for a double?” recalls a different comment.

“Starbucks and fast food take out definitely more liquid if I ask for no ice,” shares another comment.

It seems that no one is really on the same page about the impact of less ice in your drink. Some folks think some drink places do give you more liquid, while bartenders say this is not standard. Some folks think less ice makes your drink less watered down, others think more actually means a slower dilution process.

However, if there’s one thing @girlpopzonly wants to make clear is that you can’t get more alcohol if you don’t pay for it, so asking for less ice won’t help is that’s your goal.

“This is for the people who expect a double shot when they get no ice,” @girlypopzonly responds to one comment on the video.

The Daily Dot reached out to @girlypopzonly for comment via TikTok message and comment.

