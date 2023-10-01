A woman declared she had “personal beef” with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos after Amazon delivered her “adult massager” in its original box—which led to an awkward moment with her package concierge.

The TikTok video detailing the embarrassment came from creator Abby Monea (@abbymonea), getting more than 25,000 views in two days since going up on the platform Friday.

She starts by intoning, “Jeff motherf*cking Bezos,” and then declaring, “I am coming for you. Because you did me dirtier than I’ve ever been done in my whole life.”

She then explains that in some instances, Amazon will ship a package in its original box rather than seal it up in a plain cardboard box with Amazon branding.

Then, she reveals, “Well, they chose to do that to me with the adult massager that I ordered. You thought that’s so funny, did you? Did you, Jeff? did you think that was such a funny little prank?”

She then explains, “Well, I have a package concierge and everyone saw it. I went down to get my sh*t from the package concierge and there it is, on display for all to see.

Indeed, a search for “adult massager” on Amazon will turn up an array of devices that more discreet customers wouldn’t want shipped in their original packaging.

She then pledges revenge. “I’m going to steal your yacht. I’m going to do it. I’m going to steal your yacht. A yacht heist. That’s what you get,” she concludes.

Commenters chimed in on this hot topic.

“I bet you got the notification it was delivered and ran too,” one noted.

Another contended, “I’ve gotten maybe 2 packages without a box…this was definitely deliberate.”

One commenter fretted, “Oh no. I have one on the way. I hope this doesn’t happen to me!!!”

“Someone at amazon packaging was having a bad day,” theorized another. “And made it everyone’s problem.”

For a different brand of similar adult massager-related embarrassment, or perhaps pride, someone else shared, “I’ve had TSA find mine.”

A few people shared that this has similarly happened with underwear orders, calling back to a Daily Dot story about a customer who had this happen to her. That creator remarked, “Y’all just got my drawers out like this with a label on it. That’s wild,” going on to term it “disrespectful.”

Someone counseled, “For future reference, any time you order anything spicy automatically click the ‘it’s a gift’ option. They’ll ensure to put it in an Amazon box.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.