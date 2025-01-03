‘It smells like plastic burning’: Woman shocked by air filter’s unprecedented reading. Then she issues warning about the fog

What’s the link between “Dior bags,” air filters, and the fog everyone’s talking about? One woman believes she has the answer. Annie (@diymomannie) took to TikTok with a PSA to warn others after noticing a concerning reading on her air purifier. Since uploading her video this week, it has garnered over 747,000 views.

“If you have fog in your area, this is your service announcement to go change your air filters in your air conditioners and your air filters in your air purifiers,” Annie urged.

The Texas-based mom vlogger’s advice stemmed from increasing talk on TikTok about an unusual amount of fog in certain areas. The fog is often mentioned along with the mysterious phenomenon of “Dior bags.” While the connection between the two isn’t clear, her air purifier readings are raising eyebrows.

An off-the-charts reading sends her down a rabbit hole

“All I know is that I have been reporting for the past couple [of] weeks that my air purifier has been going cuckoo bananas and staying in the red,” she said. “I’ve had this thing for four years; it’s never gone over 100.”

Her video shows the air purifier is at 168. It likely measures the Air Quality Index, or AQI. A reading between 150-200 is considered “unhealthy.”

Per the National Weather Service, “The AQI is a number on a scale of 0 to 500 that is based on the levels of five major air pollutants: ground-level ozone, particle pollution, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, and nitrogen dioxide.”

In the past, her air purifier would take no more than 30 minutes to clean the air and return to a green status. Now, it struggles to leave the red status at all.

“I started by making videos about the allergens that were in Texas and that they’re off the chain but now after I’ve seen some… OK a lot of TikToks about this fog. It might be something else,” she explained.

Whether the fog is connected to “Dior bags” or not, Annie can’t say for sure. However, she made sure to end her video by issuing a precautionary message: “If you have fog in your area or wanna be proactive, change your air filters.”

What do ‘Dior bags’ have to do with the fog and air filters?

On TikTok, “Dior bags” has become code for the mysterious drones spotted in and around New Jersey in mid-November. This event ignited a wave of conspiracy theories across the internet.

Reality TV star Bethenny Frankel, best known being on The Real Housewives of New York City, coined the term. She used “Dior bags” as a workaround to discuss the puzzling drone sightings. She did this to avoid triggering what she believed were content moderation algorithms that suppressed her videos.

The concern about the fog is crystal clear for many in the comments. People eagerly shared their experiences with the dense mist blanketing their areas. Some even speculated about its possible connection to the drones.

“We live outside of Houston and it has been here for a couple of days and a lot of people say their asthma has been acting up but my husband and I have both noticed heart palpitations,” a commenter shared.

Another noted, “there was a fog in London in the 50s that made people sick. this made me think that.”

“Sarasota was completely sunny today…10 minutes later completely foggy, it came in so quick in the middle of the day,” someone else observed.

“I am in Louisiana and the fog has been causing real bad accidents. I just change my air filter 2 weeks ago and I went to look at it and it look like it’s been there for years,” one person described.

Annie didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

