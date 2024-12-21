‘I don’t know where you’re gonna go’: Soldier says the New Jersey drones are coming from us. Then he says that the ‘orbs’ are the real problem

It seems like every five minutes there’s new news and rumors about the rash of drones sightings causing worry in cities all across the country, along with mysterious flashing orbs visible in the sky.

Some quick-study keyboard drone experts point to the correlation to drone sightings around U.S. military bases located near land owned by Chinese interests.

But what if it’s an off-world brand of alien force that’s behind the phenomenon? That’s the claim being made by creator Will (@unspokenwill), in a TikTok clip that went viral before the account it was posted in was allegedly shut down. Reposted in the @unspokenwill account, Will, who is dressed in U.S. Army fatigues with the Williams surname tag, tells us that the drone sightings are the work of the federal government.

But the orbs? Those are candidates for a close encounter of the third kind.

“There are man-made drones and we’re doing the launching,” he said. “Now what you do have to be concerned of… is the orbs that’s inside the sky that y’all see that’s going and stuff that’s shooting down drones.”

‘Evacuate’

Will doesn’t mince words about what he thinks is ahead for mankind: “Aliens are real and we will have to evacuate sooner than later.”

In a follow-up clip that’s been viewed more than 190,000 times, he responds to comments asking how to evacuate from an ongoing alien takeover.

“I don’t know where you’re gonna go. I don’t know if you gonna survive. But it is what it is. It’s 2024 and it’s the end times.”

The volume of drone sightings and the attention they’ve been receiving is so substantial that even highly skeptical mainstream media like the New York Times have joined the fray, asking if New Jersey is turning into the new Area 51.

Who’s behind drone sightings in New Jersey?

As we covered earlier this week, NASA and other federal leaders have jumped in to dispel rumors about the space agency’s alleged involvement in the rash of drone sightings.

It’s important to note that we have no details on Will to confirm whether he’s an actual member of the military, since there’s been no response to direct messages sent to his two active TikTok accounts. The repost on one of his alternate accounts (@unspokenwill2) he posts the disclaimer: “TIKTOK DO NOT REMOVE MY VIDEO THIS IS FOR CONTENT ONLY *dont take nothing serious tiktok*”

This could just be a case of someone using a top-level military costume to play one everyone’s curiosity and concern over a mysterious happening that so far hasn’t been fully explained.

Are feds and aliens teaming up?

Commenters on the clip had a wide variety of responses to Will’s claims.

“The orbs come in peace. The ones below us are controlling us. Orbs going to war for us to liberate us,” one wrote.

Another was having a full-on freakout: “Those things are not drones and definitely not man made. No one has ever seen those things touch the ground. They hover in the sky for months without landing. We have no idea what they are.”

And another was taking more of an X-Files view of things.

“I wonder if whats goin on rn has any connections to President Eisenhower & the “Treaty” he made with “them” in 1954,” they wrote.

As for the drone videos in the Northeast? Mostly planes, reports show. All the same, the Federal Aviation Administration just banned drone flights over New Jersey. New York state is implementing restrictions too.

