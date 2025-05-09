Posted on May 9 2025 7:00 am CDT

A British man posed a question that reignited nearly 300-year-old beef: Who would win in a fight? 100 Americans or 100 Brits?

Piggybacking on the one gorilla versus 100 men trend, which has recently taken TikTok by storm, TikToker @2mwad asked, “I got a new one. 100 British people versus 100 Americans. One big room. No weapons. Who’s winning?”

The video garnered nearly a million views and 8,000 comments.

Who would win: 100 Americans or 100 Brits?

In the comments of the TikToker’s video, viewers argued about who would come out on top. Overwhelmingly, commenters believe Americans would take the “W.”

“We already did this, we celebrate it on July 4th,” one wrote.

“100 British people vs one Waffle House shift,” another said.

“100 British VS 1 Florida man,” a third added.

“I’m down for another paid holiday,” an American joked.

Who would be on Team USA in the hypothetical battle?

In a viral TikTok, one American woman took her suggestion that the Americans would win a step further. TikToker Keara Sullivan (@superkeara) shared exactly who she’d summon for Team USA.

Instead of 100 Americans, Sullivan asserted that a diverse group of 30 Americans could take on 100 British people.

“Two people from Appalachia, two Floridians with a criminal record, two blue-collar workers from Boston, one drunk Eagles fan born and raised in Philly,” she listed as the first ten picks for her fantasy team. “One Waffle House employee, one cornfed midwesterner, one emo midwesterner.”

Sullivan also included Italian Americans from New Jersey, LA Chicanas, veterans, polyamorous people from the Pacific Northwest, and more.

While many commenters said she was spot on, others pointed out that the hypothetical battle between two formerly feuding nations seems to have “reunited” a politically divided United States.

“You just described the diverse America I know and love,” one wrote.

“Why did this genuinely make me feel a lil patriotic though,” another said.

“The only time any country is fully and unanimously patriotic is when it’s against the British,” a third joked.

