If you have upcoming flight plans, you may want to make sure your outfit meets the airline dress code expectations.

In a recent viral clip, travel expert and former flight attendant Barbara Bacilieri issued a PSA to frequent flyers that their choice of clothing could jeopardize their travel plans.

The YouTube influencer has over 2.65 million subscribers tuned into her platform where she doles out surprising travel tips.

She urged travelers to avoid certain popular clothing items, which she says can be not only inconvenient but also dangerous during emergencies.

Don’t fly in dangerous clothes

Some items pose potential dangers. “Heels can pop the evacuation slide,” the content creator warned.

She also warned that, in the event of an emergency evacuation, heels “can puncture the inflatable slide, causing it to lose air or collapse, turning a fast escape into a nightmare.”

The content creator also warned against certain accessories, including metal belts, high boots, heavy coats, and bulky jewelry.

These items create a hassle when passing through airport security and could delay travelers who are trying to get to their gates on time.

Airline dress code means skip the skimpy clothes

Another category of clothing that often leads to travel plan disruption: skimpy clothes.

The Daily Dot reports on many viral videos where customers claim airlines refused to let them aboard because of dress code violations.

One woman racked up half a million views on TikTok after she accused a Southwest Airlines worker of not allowing her onto her flight because her shorts were too short.

Another accused Spirit Airlines of “discrimination” against women after she was booted from a flight because she wore a crop top.

However, airlines telling their passengers to cover up may also be to protect them.

But Bacilieri argues that airlines enforcing these dress codes may not just be about modesty—it’s also a safety issue.

She said clothes that show off skin may actually be dangerous to passengers during an emergency.

“Sure, they might look cute on Instagram, but during an evacuation, they’re a recipe for burned thighs and scraped skin,” she said. “Sliding down that inflatable ramp with your skin exposed – ouch. It’s not glamorous; it’s painful and dangerous.”

Nevertheless, clothes considered “offensive” for any reason, including showing off too much skin, could cost you your seat on a plane. And you may not be entitled to a refund.

Ultimately, the former flight attendant recommends flying in comfortable clothes that give the impression that you are ready for an upgrade to flying first class.

