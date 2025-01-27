‘That price is wild’: Dealership lists Acura RDX for $39,999. Then this man offers $28,500

When it comes to buying a car, negotiating is a huge part of the process. Whether you’re at a dealership or dealing directly with a private seller, finding common ground on price can feel like a tug-of-war.

Recently, TikToker George Saliba (@mgeorgejsaliba) shared a candid and contentious interaction between himself and a buyer that perfectly illustrates the art of negotiation.

His video, which has garnered over 1.4 million views, offers a glimpse into the back-and-forth that happens when both parties are trying to strike a deal. And it’s a helpful reminder that the price is always negotiable.

‘Out the door is tough’

Saliba’s video starts with the buyer expressing interest in a 2021 Acura RDX listed at $39,999. The buyer immediately makes an offer of $28,500 “out the door,” which includes taxes and fees.

Saliba quickly pushes back, explaining that he owns the car for $27,500 and would barely make a profit at that price. “Out the door is tough,” he says.

Still, the buyer persists, asking for a “good returning customer price.” Saliba counters with $29,500, focusing on the internet price rather than the “out the door” figure. The buyer remains firm, insisting that the final total—including taxes and fees—is what really matters.

As the negotiation heats up, the buyer proposes $31,000 “out the door,” framing it as a fair compromise. Saliba pushes for $31,500 but ultimately agrees to $31,400 after more back-and-forth, followed by a handshake.

What does “out the door” mean?

The term “out the door” refers to the final price a buyer pays, including the car’s cost, taxes, registration, and any additional fees. For buyers, it’s important to focus on this number rather than the car’s advertised price to avoid surprises later.

According to Car and Driver, the price could include fees such as extended warranty, dealer service fees, dealer handling fees, etc.

How to negotiate at the dealership

Before setting foot in a dealership, experts suggest arming yourself with knowledge. Research the make and model you’re interested in, and understand its market value.

It’s wise to arrange financing before visiting the dealership. According to Car and Driver, obtaining pre-approval from banks or credit unions can give you a clearer picture of your budget and prevent dealerships from offering less favorable terms.

When it’s time to discuss numbers, tackle one aspect at a time. Consumer Reports advises first agreeing on the vehicle’s price before discussing trade-ins or financing options.

In the comments, users were shocked at the offering price, and some didn’t expect the final outcome.

“$31,000 FOR A 4 YEAR OLD ACURA RDX?!?!?” exclaimed one commenter.

“how did they go from 39,999 to 31400 otd,” wondered another.

“As soon as wife said it was a good price bro was COOKED,” quipped a third, calling out the part when the buyer’s wife chimes in and effectively tells her husband to take the deal.

The Daily Dot has reached to Saliba and Acura via email for official comment.

