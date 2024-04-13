’20K for a car and it doesn’t have a spare that’s insane’: New Acura driver stuck on roadside after refusing to pay extra for spare tire

A user on TikTok has gone viral after sharing a negative experience while driving his newly purchased Acura.

According to TikTok user Joshua (@jjellett), he purchased his Acura less than six months ago for around $20,000. As adding a spare tire was an additional $500 fee, he opted not to pay it, telling himself that he would “deal with it another time.”

However, he recently got a flat tire, leaving him in an awkward position—and while he had roadside assistance as part of his warranty, he found it wasn’t initially as helpful as he would have hoped.

“I call these guys. They’re like, ‘Oh, hey, where are you at?’ I’m on the side of the Southern State Parkway. ‘Oh, yeah, that’s, that’s a non-serviceable location. You’re gonna have to call this number and you know, you can submit the bill to us and we might reimburse you,’” he recalls in conversation.

When he called the other number the warranty providers gave him, he discovered it was for the state police. Thankfully, the state police informed him that the area was, in fact, serviceable, a fact he quickly related to his warrantors.

This meant that Joshua was finally going to be able to get a tow or a spare tire—but there was another catch.

“It’s a f***ing two-hour wait for a tow truck,” he says, later adding, “So now I’m gonna sit in this f***ing car on the side of the road listening to other perfectly fine cars drive right by me for the next hour and 40 minutes.”

In the comments section, users questioned how a situation like this could have happened in the first place.

“20k for a car and it doesn’t have a spare that’s insane,” wrote a user.

“It still baffles me that people drive without a donut,” added another.

“Junkyard spare tires are like $30 bucks,” stated a third.

Others recommended that Joshua simply invest in run flat tires. These are tires that allow drivers to safely continue driving for a short distance after a puncture, allowing them to change their tire in a safer location.

The Daily Dot reached out to Joshua via TikTok direct message.

