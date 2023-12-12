‘I’m kinda curious what would be in a $100 pie’: Customer finds chicken pot pie at Costco for $99.99

What would justify paying nearly $100 for a chicken pot pie from Costco? Would it need to be prepared with the finest chicken in the world or contain special healing powers? That’s what viewers are pondering after a Costco shopper stumbled upon a chicken pot pie with a rather hefty price tag.

In the video, TikTok user Vic (@thicc_slick_vic) stands in front of the heated shelves where the chicken pot pies are.

“So, I can’t decide,” Vic starts before revealing her dilemma. “Should I get this chicken pot pie for $10.99? Or should I get this chicken pot pie for $99.99?”

The two chicken pot pies appear to be exactly the same, minus the price tag.

“I just don’t know which one I should get. $10.99. $99.99,” she says, jokingly bouncing back and forth between the two.

The Daily Dot reached out to Vic via TikTok comment and direct message and to Costco via media contact form. Vic’s video amassed 1.4 million views, and viewers joked about what would make a $99.99 pot pie from Costco worth it.

“That $100 chicken pot pie better cure every known illness,” @sokkas.cactus.juice quipped.

“This better be the best chicken pot pie I’ve ever had,” @narmwhal added.

“$100 one is probably Wagyu chicken,” @evil_.tom said.

“I don’t know im kinda curious what would be in a $100 pie…” another said.

Some proposed more realistic reasons for the price tag.

“Assuming it’s a misprint, but the $99 looks better,” one user shared.

“See… Logic tells me 99.99 is a typo, but curiosity tells me something’s special about that one,” another suggested.

This wouldn’t be the first time Costco misprinted an item. A pair of lucky Costco customers noticed Costco mismarked $80 lobster tails, slapping an $18 price tag on them instead. The couple stocked up on lobster tails and checked out at self-checkout to avoid any awkward encounters with employees.

Some viewers of Vic’s video urged her to “get the $99.99 one.”

“It either is not satisfying for the price and they will refund you, or it is satisfying for the price and you’ve eaten a pie worth $100,” one said.

And another proposed a different—and also totally realistic—reason for the price. “The second one was supposed to be shipped to Erewhon,” @alexandriaf808 said, poking fun at the high cost of grocery items at Erewhon.

Just a slice of pie at the upscale California-based grocery store chain can cost you $42.