Costco mismarks $80 lobster tails, sells them for $18 instead. Customers stock up and pay at self-checkout

A Costco shopper scored big when they found that lobster tails, which were supposed to be priced at $80 a pack, were actually priced at $18 each.

TikTok user Lori Downey (@loridowneyplus) posted a video about the happy accident on Tuesday, and it has received over 1 million views.

“At Costco, and we noticed that the lobster tails were on for $80 per kilogram,” she says in the clip. “Instead, they priced them by kilogram at $17.99 a kilogram. So we just got … 36 lobster tails, and it’ll cost us $120.”

“Not a bad deal,” she adds while showing off the lobster bounty resting at the bottom of her shopping cart.

The clip then transitions to Downey and her co-shopper scanning the lobster tails at the self-checkout counter, showing that they are indeed scanning at the lower price point. At the end of the video, she shows off her receipt, indicating that the lobster tails scanned for the amounts that she displayed on camera: $18.89, $17.77, $18.75, $18.46, $17.77, and $18.53.

Viewers who saw the post shared some of the price discrepancies they encountered at Costco and how they took full advantage.

“Happened with me at Costco was the 799.00 gazebo the bar code rang up at 199.00 with gazebo description I got it for the 199.00,” one viewer wrote.

“I scanned a big box of yogurts that was supposed to be I’d assume around $18 and it scanned for $0.25!” another shared.

Someone else said they came across the lobster tails at the original price point. “I think they made an error,” they wrote. “In Alberta they are priced $80 for 6… what a score!”

Another viewer applauded Downey’s decision to take the purchase to self-checkout, presumably to ensure that a diligent cashier didn’t notice something was up with how much the item should actually cost. “Smart going through self check out,” they commended.

Given the luxury status of lobster today, it’s strange to think that there once was a time in New England when it was considered “inhumane” to feed prisoners lobster more than two times a week. Lobster currently retails for approximately $18.58 per kilogram, according to Selina Wamucii.

The Daily Dot contacted Costco via email and Downey via TikTok comment for further information.