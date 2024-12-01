‘All for what?’: Expert warns don’t buy this $50,000 Chevrolet. Instead, buy this car for $2,400

Car expert Thomas (@carsrme) argued that new pickup trucks simply aren’t worth the money. In a viral TikTok with over 47,000 views, he states that drivers are better off paying 25 times less for a car that’s piled on over 250,000 miles.

$50K vs. $2,400

The TikToker’s video begins in the driver’s seat of a new Chevrolet pickup truck. He shows a bit of the vehicle’s interior, along with a sticker detailing information on its engine.

“Imagine spending $50,000 on a base model cloth seat, 4-cylinder pickup truck,” he says.

Conversely, he shows off an older truck with a beefier engine beneath its bonnet. As he describes the other truck, which he says is a better buy, he rattles off its features.

“When you can buy a V8. Leather seats, moonroof, 4-wheel drive, pickup truck,” he continues. He then drops what’s probably the most enticing part about this other vehicle: the price: “For $2,400.”

Thanks to an aftermarket unit, the TikToker says, drivers won’t feel like they’re missing out on tech.

“It’s got Apple CarPlay, TPMS sensors,” he says, showing them. He then shows off the car’s odometer. “This one’s got 268,000 miles on it. Original trans, original engine,” he quips.

Are older pickups better?

Thomas continues to slander newer model pickup trucks saying they’re not worth the money. He argues that they aren’t built for long-term dependability.

“Where these new pickup trucks, barely they can get out of their own way. Maybe last you 100,000 miles before the transmission blows up,” he claims. “You’re gonna get a transmission shudder, all kinds of fun little stuff.”

The TikToker says the tradeoff ultimately isn’t worth it, stating, “All for what? A little extra horsepower, a slightly nicer interior?”

He continued to decry newer pickup trucks, stating that they simply weren’t worth the cash. “Honestly, 25 times more for this?”

Functionality over features

Furthermore, he argues that as long as you install an aftermarket infotainment system and camera, you’re good.

“I mean literally, what more do you need than Apple CarPlay and a backup camera?” he says. “Everything else is just extra and you don’t even need that stuff, to be honest.”

Thomas says that he’d much rather take the older truck as he knows it’s going to be a dependable daily driver.

Are new trucks really worse?

Consumer Reports‘ 2024 reports on least reliable full-size pickup had some dismal news for 3 big U.S. auto manufacturers. The Ford F-150, GMC Sierra 1500, and Chevy Silverado 1500 all received poor marks from the nonprofit organization. The report also contained a surprising entry: the Toyota Tundra. According to its analysis, the brand’s 2022 refresh has been plagued with issues.

The Daily Dot has also previously reported on a mechanic’s take on a newcomer to the pickup game: the Ford Maverick. According to the service tech, the manufacturer packed it with an engine they called its “worst design to date.” Another couple, early on in their ownership of a Maverick, said the car’s air conditioning system failed on them. And a Ford dealership wasn’t very helpful in getting it serviced, despite the car only having 20,000 miles on it.

Transmission troubles

When it comes to new Chevrolet vehicles, much has been said on social media regarding the Traverse’s transmission build quality. One driver said he was left stranded mid-family vacation after driving just 1,500 miles in his 2024 whip.

Another person who purchased a Traverse said they had such a bad experience that they’ll never buy another GM car again.

While Thomas isn’t the only person who swears by older vehicle dependability, J.D. Power states that this isn’t necessarily true. The consumer insights company reported that newer cars are actually on roads longer than their older counterparts. Some have argued, however, that the complexity of modern parts makes newer cars more expensive to maintain.

Some TikTokers agree

One user also called the build quality of newer Chevy pickups into question.

“I just had a 2023 Silverado 3500 in for inspection. I loved the way it rode, and the interior. But..found that the guy had power washed in the wheel well areas,” they wrote. “Blasted the wax off the frame. Bare steel.”

Someone else argued that the engine performance of newer vehicles is way ahead of older cars. “I agree, however, if we are talking Gas HDs then it’s night and day difference. Went from an 06 2500hd 6.0 to a 24 2500hd 6.6. New truck would drive circles around the old one. Worth the money,” they said.

Others went the Thomas route, however, and got themselves an older truck. “Just picked up an 04 Silverado 2500hd 4×4 for $2,000 today. Has 238k miles on it and still runs like a top,” one said.

Another penned that they swapped out a new truck for an older one and never looked back. “I had one of those fancy 2024 with a Duramax though still wasn’t worth the 60k. Bought an 06 Silverado with 335k does everything I need it to do spent 1800 bucks or 2 car payment lol,” they said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Chevrolet via email and Thomas via TikTok comment.

