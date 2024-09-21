‘I am so done defending them’: Woman blasts 2024 Chevrolet Traverse after unexpected problem with a new car

This woman’s Chevy Traverse problems have her swearing off General Motors as a brand.

TikTok user Lorianne Kolwicz (@loriannekolwicz) details the problems with her Traverse in a video posted two days ago with more than 26,000 views. And those problems are regarding the car’s infotainment system and electrical components.

Sadly, this seems to be a common occurrence among newer vehicles. J.D. Power stated that the biggest growing issue among new car owners are with these audio systems.

Lifelong GM customer no more

“So we’re just gonna start calling this series why GM [expletive] blows. Because that’s where we’re at. I am so done defending them,” she says at the onset of her video.

Kolwicz then delves into why she’s soured on the American car brand. “Because they just don’t deserve to be defended anymore. I’ve always had GM vehicles, never a problem. Until this piece of [expletive] 2024 Traverse. I would not spend a single dime on it.”

While the TikToker concedes that it is a “good looking vehicle” unfortunately all praise stops there. “But what good is it if the mechanics don’t [expletive] work? Got into my vehicle this morning and I can’t even show you completely. Because now something else happened since that, so hold on.”

At this point in the clip, she flips her camera orientation around to show viewers her car’s infotainment system. “Originally when I got in the volume button was stuck there,” she says, pointing out fixtures on the car’s dash. She begins twisting a dial on the audio player. “And this knob does not work. So I was like OK, the volume button’s stuck. We’ll just power it off. No big deal.”

As it turns out, it was a big deal. “Well guess what? Can’t turn it on, can’t turn it off. Can’t do anything. So now I’m stuck at this. I can’t do anything.”

However, the problem just isn’t with the volume button—the controls for her vehicle’s climate control are also stuck. If she wants the climate colder or hotter inside, then she needs to go looking for the rear seat’s controls. “I need to go into the backseat to do that,” she says.

A wait for repair?

The kicker is although her car is a brand new model, she has to wait for repairs. “And they can’t get me until the 27th,” she says. GM’s car radios/infotainment systems are purportedly covered under the manufacturer’s new vehicle limited warranty.

Lorriane speculates that the current issues with her 2024 Traverse may stem from her first ever problem with the car. She goes on to state that her car had “poltergeist lights.” Meaning they randomly went off and on in the middle of the night.

She wasn’t too enthused with GM’s fix once she brought the car to them for repair, either.

“But yet one of my first complaints on this car was [expletive] electrical. That the lights they were going off in the middle of the night. And all they did was turn the sensor off. That was the fix. This is getting [expletive] old at this point,” she says at the end of her video.

Problems with the Chevy Traverse

If you’ve been following CarTok, then there’s a good chance you’ve seen your fair share of videos from disgruntled 2024 Chevy Traverse owners.

The Daily Dot previously covered one family’s nightmare experience with a new Traverse that left them stranded while on vacation.

The problem? The car’s transmission, which seems to be consistent with other owners’ issues. One person said that they had to have their Traverse’s transmission swapped after just 2,000 miles.

The 2024 Traverse’s drive train woes have been addressed by GM Authority. As per the outlet, the auto maker “released a service update to fix internal transmission components in certain 2024 Chevy Traverse” vehicles, including others.

TikTokers weigh in on GM

One person said that they’ve never been let down by this Japanese car brand. “Love my Nissans! Watch your mouth around the kids,” wrote the user.

Another 2024 Traverse owner said that their light sensor was disabled as well to “fix” their problem. “They also told me to turn my sensors off! I’m so over it. Currently working with the Better Business Bureau,” they wrote.

There was this TikToker who said that the first year of model refreshes almost always have issues. “Always wait a few years before buying a redesigned vehicle. First few years always has problems,” wrote the user.

But the GM hate continued to pour in. “I feel you, I have a 2024 Camaro that’s been in the shop for the radio FOUR TIMES and it still doesn’t work. They finally ordered a new one,” someone else said.

“Our friend has a Traverse and it’s always had so many electrical issues,” another penned.

And then there was another faulty transmission victim, it seems. They claimed, “1,500 miles on our 24 Traverse: Transmission failure in the shop for 33 days. Now lights go on and off while parked in the garage lol.”

The Daily Dot reached out to GM and Lorianne via email for further information.

