‘Call Ford corporate’: Maverick driver’s A/C goes out because of sensor malfunction. Now he’s calling out the dealership

Cars and couple and comedy TikTokers Tyler & Marissa (@outoffuel) have a bone to pick with their Ford Dealership. The duo states that the air conditioner in their new Maverick stopped working after just 20,000 miles.

Thinking that the part was covered in its 3-year, 36,000-mile basic warranty, they took their truck to Ford to get it assessed. They ended up with a $700 bill and blame for part failure instead.

The couple posted about their experience in a viral TikTok, but not everyone seems to agree that Ford should cover the repair bill.

A Ford Maverick A/C ‘disaster’

Tyler & Marissa’s video begins with them seated in a car. As Tyler speaks, a text overlay hovers above both of their heads. It reads: “Ford Maverick disaster,” intoning that they had a pretty bad experience with the compact U.S.-made pickup.

The TikToker begins his video by explaining a big incentive people have for purchasing new model vehicles. “Listen, we just buy new cars. Right? To have a warranty. So we don’t have to fix things. It’s our fault, because we bought this car. We bought the Ford Maverick.”

Tyler explains explains what happened. “We brought it into the dealership and it’s super upsetting because the A/C wasn’t working, but the A/C wasn’t working because it seemed like there was a sensor wrong with the car.”

The TikToker continued, “And we brought it in and we’re like OK, no problem, they’re gonna take care of it, car’s brand new, it has like 20,000 miles on it. Guy calls me back and he’s like, ‘Oh, it’s gonna be $700 to fix your car.’ And I was like, ‘What do you mean $700?’ It’s brand new covered up warranty.”

Tyler referenced another video that the couple made where they warned folks not to go to the dealership. He explains that it was this experience that influenced them to give that bit of information. “Because this is what they do to you. They guy told me that it was a broken sensor. And I’m like well thank you for telling me that because that’s why I brought it into you. Cause it’s broken.”

Was Ford responsible for the repair?

According to Tyler, the cord was damaged. He says, “Like something had damaged it. But I’m like, I was just, I don’t know. Like, did a raccoon climb up there? A squirrel? I don’t know what damaged it. He said it wasn’t the truck’s fault or their fault. And for that reason he was gonna charge me a $200 diagnostic fee. Plus, he was gonna charge me to fix the thing if I wanted to get it fixed.”

Tyler states that he ultimately managed to get out of paying the $700. However, he didn’t get the part repaired, either. “Long story short: We didn’t get it fixed and we didn’t pay the diagnostic fee, because I argued with him.”

The TikToker continues, “That’s really just what happened. Very upsetting. So now I have to go either find this part, try to fix it myself. Which is the temperature gauge sensor is all it is. I’m assuming it’s a $20 piece and they’re trying to charge me $700. So, dealerships for you. Thanks for listening to my story,” he says as the video closes out.

Other complaints about the Ford Maverick

Ford’s issued at least two recalls for the Maverick, which officially debuted its 2022 model in the fall of 2021. Automotive Fleet writes that a recall’s been issued for over 242,600 Mavericks to remedy faulty taillights. Then there’s the widespread recall of its hybrid vehicles, including the Maverick, that sounds pretty scary. Motor1 wrote that the manufacturer initiated the recall because affected vehicles may shift into neutral on their own.

Other customers who’ve purchased the Ford Maverick have voiced their grievances pertaining to the car’s A/C, as well. Redditor @rockriver74 uploaded this post to the r/FordMaverickTruck sub. In it, they wrote, “Had my Mav since the beginning of April. Got into her today and found out that the AC is no longer blowing any cold air. Haven’t even hit 1.5K miles on her yet. Anyone else run into AC issues?”

As it turns out, there was another person in the comments who said @rockriver74 wasn’t alone. They penned, “This morning my A/C wasn’t blowing cold. It went cold when I pressed the max A/C button but when I’d turn that off and just had the regular A/C button it seemed to be struggling for some reason. Was it like that for you too?”

And while Tyler and Marissa weren’t able to get their A/C woes covered under warranty, it seems like this Redditor was. In response to another user on the app, they detailed the problem with their A/C. “Nope. Turns out it’s the compressor. Thankfully for the warranty, I’m fine, but this isn’t the greatest start to our relationship.”

Is rodent damage covered under warranty?

Several commenters are siding with the Ford Dealership, stating that if it is indeed rodent damage, that’s on the couple. One user noted, “If it’s rodent damage then they are correct it’s not warranty, but rodent damage would be covered under comprehensive insurance.”

A second user wrote, “20k miles isn’t really new, if it’s rodent damage it’s on you my guy.”

And another user said, “Warranty covers a defect in a part but if an animal or person causes damage to said issue then that isn’t n shouldn’t be covered. Sad I know but it’s not the manufacturers fault can’t control outside.”

Viewers offer alternative solutions

One TikTok believes the Ford Dealership may be attempting to perform some financial f*ckery. “could be double dipping. they submit it to Ford as warranty work. they get the parts free, the warranty labor reimbursement, and your charge for parts and labor,” they said.

Someone else thinks that the couple simply needs to take their truck elsewhere. They wrote, “Just take it to a different dealership.”

The Daily Dot spoke with Ford via email and the auto manufacturer had the following to say in response:

“The Ford Maverick warranty provides 3 years/36,000 miles of bumper-to-bumper coverage and 5 years/60,000-miles of powertrain coverage. The Maverick’s hybrid components are covered by an 8 year/100,000-mile warranty. However, damage from animals, accidents, theft and vandalism are among items that aren’t covered. Like any warranty, Ford’s coverage comes with a few exclusions.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Tyler & Marissa via email for further comment.

