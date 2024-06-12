‘I didn’t think it was going to work’: 5 beauty hacks that TikTok goes wild for

In recent years, social media influencers have revolutionized the beauty industry by altering how brands engage with their clients. According to Statista, the global beauty industry is projected to generate $646.20 billion in revenue for 2024, with online sales comprising 19.2% of this total.

With the beauty industry thriving and influencers at the forefront of advertisement and trends, TikTok has become the go-to place to discover the latest beauty tips and must-have products.

Below, we’re exploring five of the most viral beauty hacks on TikTok. Do they work?

Which sunscreen works best?

With experts increasingly warning about the harmful effects of the sun, more people are now embracing the importance of wearing sunscreen daily for protection.

TikTok user @loanvu_uk, a makeup and skincare influencer based in London, recently ran a sunscreen experiment to find out which one works best.

She tested 10 different sunscreens on her legs at the same time, documenting the process in a slideshow.

A strip of tape separated each product to keep the applications distinct, allowing for a clear comparison. Among the products tested were Biore UV Aquar Rich, AHC SPF 50 Pure Mild Sun Cream, Mistine Aqua SPF 50, and others.

By the end of the test, only two products were approved by the influencer: La Roche Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 and L’Oreal Revitalift Clinical Anti-UV Fluid.

$4 Walgreen cleansing spray dupe

TikToker HiSavRi (@imjustagirl368) went viral with a video showing how to save money on beauty products.

She compared Walgreens’ $4 “Cleansing Spray” (5 oz) with Tower 28’s $12 “SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray” (1 oz), stating that they’re essentially the same.

“Stop falling for marketing and read the label,” she advised.

She suggested refilling the Tower 28 spray bottle with the Walgreens product to save money.

Despite these two products serving the same purpose, there are some differences you may want to consider.

While the Tower 28 spray contains hypochlorous acid, a gentler disinfectant, the Walgreens spray has sodium hypochlorite, commonly known as bleach. The ingredients have a similar composition, but they might have different results on your specific skin type.

Anti-dandruff shampoo’s hidden benefits

Licensed dermatologist Dr. Shereene Idriss (@shereeneidriss) went viral after revealing an unexpected benefit of anti-dandruff shampoo, racking up 5.8 million views at the time of publishing.

“No, it’s not just good for dandruff,” she said. “It’s also great for hair loss.”

Dr. Idriss states that ketoconazole, an antifungal ingredient, has anti-androgenic activity, helping combat testosterone-related hair loss. Her favorite product for this purpose is the Nizoral anti-dandruff shampoo.

“And no, I am not sponsored by the brand,” she assured viewers. She recommends applying it to the scalp, massaging, and letting it sit for 5-10 minutes for the best results.

Flaxseed mask similar to Botox?

TikToker Drea Hespen (@dreahespen) said this DIY flaxseed mask offers effects similar to Botox.

In her video, she boils flaxseed with water, and then leaves it to rest until a gel is formed.

After a few hours in the fridge, we see that the consistency of the mixture is similar to that of an egg white, at which point Hespen applies it to her face.

“I didn’t think it was going to work… I tried to take a drink, and I just couldn’t move my mouth,” she said.

The video has garnered 5.5. million views and more than 4000 comments, with many users eager to try the DIY hack.

Despite Hespen’s enthusiasm though, dermatologists have since debunked the claim.

“There is no scientific evidence of topical flaxseed having significant effects,” dermatologist Lauren Moy told PopSugar, stressing that only neurotoxins like Botox can achieve such results.

However, there are some benefits to the mask. According to dermatologist Dr Madhuri Agarwal, “A flaxseed mask offers hydration and softness for a while due to the presence of fatty acids in flaxseed,” as Vogue India reported.

PanOxyl: Not just a face wash

TikTok creator Hailey Keenan (@haileykeenan24) shared a hack she swears by about using PanOxyl face wash, which has gone viral with 3.1 million views at the time of publishing.

According to Keenan, the face wash has far more uses than one might expect.

PanOxyl is known for its acne-fighting properties, but Keenan states it’s also effective against body odor, specifically under the arms.

“Use it in your armpits… it kills any and all bacteria so that the bacteria doesn’t make you smell bad,” she explains.

Speaking to this versatility, the TikToker enthusiastically captioned the video, “If Panoxyl has 1 million fans, I am one of them. If Panoxyl has 100 fans, I am one of them. If Panoxyl has 0 fans, I am dead.”