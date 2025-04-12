‘I’m well aware of the issues’: Woman buys 2023 Jeep Sahara from Carvana to be delivered in 4 days. Then she gets a message from them on the third day

The Carvana customer excitingly awaited for their 2023 Jeep Sahara to arrive. While waiting for the car, they received a message three hours before the car was supposed to arrive they get an unfortunate text message.

Featured Video

Carvana delays

Kel (@mythikel) was shocked to receive a message from Carvana hours before they were about to get their car stating that it wouldn’t get to them for a few weeks.

“I had the worse experience from start to finish with Carvana. Literally everything that could go wrong went wrong…” says Kel. After being close to getting her car in a few hours, she gets a message from the company that it wouldn’t be delivered for three weeks.

Advertisement

Kel says she called Carvana several times to get to the bottom of the issue, and apparently, her delivery had been delayed because the trailer the car was on got a flat tire.

Eventually, Kel gets the car. But the bad news doesn’t stop there.

Once she gets the Jeep, they notice a few things are off. There are two tears on the roof, a crack on the windshield, the vents and rug were dirty, and the cap on the start button fell off when she pressed start. Kel called Carvana to see if they can remedy these issues and they say they only get three cosmetic fixes and that they should have inspected the car before the delivery person drove away.

It gets worse

Kel finally drives the car on the freeway and notices the car starts rattling. She does some research, and it turns out this is a thing. Some Jeeps are known for doing “the death rattle.” The Jeep death rattle usually happens as a result of worn-out suspension components like links, joints, and bushings.

Advertisement

Kel’s video has 20,700 views and almost 200 comments as of Saturday. In a part two video, Kel continues telling about the tragedy.

Kel returns the car to Carvana and orders a new one from them. Again, Carvana told Kel hours before her delivery that the car would be delayed three days. Once the new electric car arrives, it can’t hold a charge.

After a few back and forth calls and visits with the insurance company and the Carvana, she takes the car to get fixed at a mechanic Carvana sent her to. Once Kel calls to get an update on the car 24 hours after dropping it off, they let her know they actually don’t work on her kind of car.

“I want to keep the car but [Carvana] needs to work with me to get it to a place where it can get fixed,” says Kel. However, at the end, Kel just ended up returning the car. Carvana said they would get a refund after 15 business days, which Kel found this hard to believe.

Advertisement

“They can’t take care of the cars that they have, they don’t care, they just want to make a buck,” says Kel.

Just one case?

Maybe, but maybe not. It seems that Carvana has gotten their license revoked in some states. In 2023, the company got its license reinstated in Illinois after it “…admitted to violating Illinois law and agreed to abide by new restrictions aimed at protecting consumers.”

The Better Business Bureau has over 5,000 open complaints with the company.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has previously reported on Carvana, like one customer who had a questionable experience with them where a document hiccup pretty much gave this customer a car for free.

Viewers had varying opinions on Carvana

Viewers are in shock at Kel’s experience and also say she should have never gotten a Jeep.

“Jeep was the first mistake, no offense but Jeeps aren’t good cars. They have a ton of issues with shaking, transmission, etc. That still doesn’t negate what Carvana did though,” one commenter said.

Advertisement

“Carvana has lost their license to sell cars in my state a few times….,” another wrote.

“We just got a new car. When we were talking to our bank, they flat refused to finance a car from Carvana. They told us that some STATES are forcing Carvana out. We asked about CarMax and the bank said they have had great experiences with CarMax,” another explained.

“Our carvana delivery guy made us test drive it and look around the whole thing,” advocates a comment for Carvana.



Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to Carvana and Jeep for comment via email. We also reached out to Kel for comment via TikTok message and comment.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.