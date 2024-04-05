‘A game changer’: Expert says anti-dandruff shampoo has this hidden benefit, too

A dermatologist has recently gone viral on TikTok after revealing an unexpected advantage of using anti-dandruff shampoo.

In a video that has since accumulated an impressive 4.7 million views, Dr. Shereene Idriss (@shereeneidriss), a board-certified dermatologist based in New York, spoke about the benefits of anti-dandruff shampoo. “No, it’s not just good for dandruff,” she said. “It’s also great for hair loss.”

According to Dr. Idriss, ketoconazole, an anti-fungal ingredient sometimes used in shampoo to treat dandruff, does more than just keep your scalp flake-free.

“Not only does it keep your scalp healthy and clear, it also has anti-androgenic activity,” she said. In her words, it helps combat the testosterone that can contribute to hair loss.

According to Harley Street Hair Clinic, “While Ketoconazole is not marketed as a hair loss solution, that doesn’t mean it won’t work as one, and many people find it very effective at restoring hair growth. It works best for male pattern baldness; you’ll need to use it consistently to see results.”

Which anti-dandruff shampoo should you use, though? Dr. Idriss’ personal favorite is Nizoral anti-dandruff shampoo. “And no, I am not sponsored by the brand for all the skeptics out there,” she assured viewers.

Nizoral contains 1% ketoconazole. On its website, Nizoral claims to be “the only over-the counter anti-dandruff shampoo that contains Ketoconazole, a clinically proven, powerful dandruff fighting ingredient.”

Dr. Idriss clarifies that prescription strength for ketoconazole is typically at 2% but adds that “something is better than nothing.”

For those eager to put her “hack” to the test, Dr. Idriss offered a simple routine: “Apply it to your scalp; massage it in; let it sit for at least five or 10 minutes before your regular shower routine.”

In the comments section, viewers quickly shared their own experiences with the shampoo, ranging from glowing endorsements to cautionary tales.

“100% I had female pattern boldness and a dermatologist recommended it, it helped,” one commenter said.

“I’ve been using…less hair on the pillows and floor,” a second added.

“This is the ONLY thing that worked for me! And I tried everything!” a third remarked.

However, not all experiences were as positive. One viewer wrote, “Anytime I use nizoral I find my hair falls out so much. I never touch that stuff anymore. ONLY if it’s really dry and absolutely need it. No clue why it does the opposite for me.”

“I feel like I started losing hair after using nizoral,” another said. “I couldn’t even finish the bottle bc I was scared.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dr. Shereene Idriss and Arcadia Consumer Healthcare (the makers of Nizoral) via email for comment.

