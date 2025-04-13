‘How bankrupt are they?’: Woman goes to Forever 21 closeout sale. Then she sees what they’re actually selling

Forever 21 is going out of business in the United States. Forever 21 used to be a shining gem of every mall in America. It was the place teen girls and young women went to spend their part-time paychecks and shop for back-to-school clothes and homecoming outfits.

The fashion company filed for bankruptcy for the second time in six years. The first time, in 2019, they were able to keep operating with a smaller store footprint, having shut down 200 store locations, CNN Business reported.

But it seems this time, they’re actually going through with shutting down all its U.S. brick-and-mortar locations for good.

The company is currently in the process of liquidating sales at its stores and seeking a buyer for some or all of its assets.

What’s inside Forever 21 right now?

In a viral video with more than 9 million views, inclusive sizing influencer Samyra (@samyra) shared what it’s really like inside a Forever 21 that’s closing down.

“We done turned Forver 21 into a furniture store,” Samyra said.

As she entered, a sign stated that everything was for sale, including fixtures, furniture, and equipment.

As she walked around the store, she saw that everything had a price tag on it, including:

Clothing racks

Accessory displays

Hangers

Tables

Ladders

“Y’all better come up in here and get this furniture,” Samyra said.

Why is Forever 21 shutting down?

In the age of microtrends that change every week or even every day, fueled by fast-fashion giants like Shein and Temu that churn out new clothes constantly (sometimes having a dupe for a celebrity dress available for preorder within days of it hitting the red carpet), Forever 21 just couldn’t compete anymore.

However, let’s be clear: Forever 21 is also a fast-fashion brand.

“Forever 21 has not helped itself through these challenges: merchandising and the assortment have been lackluster, and the brand has lacked any clear point of view for a long time,” Neil Saunders, a retail analyst at GlobalData Retail, told CNN.

“The net result is that more and more customers, especially those at the younger end of the market, have abandoned it,” he continued.

While the brand may live on through licensing agreements, it’ll be a “shadow of its former self,” Saunders said.

Viewers are shocked at the sale options

“Sad part is id rather buy they furniture then the clothes,” a top comment read.

“How bankrupt are they,” a person asked.

“Forclosure 21” and “Temporarily 21” others joked.

“Sad to see Forever 21 actually closing the end of an era,” a commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Samyra for comment via email and Instagram direct message and to Forever 21 via email.



