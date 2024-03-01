‘Not a lot of people know’: Target customer shares hidden trick that you should use PanOxyl face wash for

“If panoxyl has 1 million fans, I am one of them. If panoxyl has 100 fans, I am one of them. If panoxyl has 0 fans, I am dead. (generic 10% benzoyl peroxide face wash will do the exact same thing),” a stellar review of PanOxyl, a benzoyl peroxide-based acne-treating face wash product from TikTok user and Target shopper Hailey Keenan (@haileykeenan24) reads.

However, she doesn’t just love the beauty product for helping keep her face from looking like this Garbage Pail Kid, but because it’s also a useful tool in the battle against body odor.

She urges viewers in a PSA about the unexpected secondary function of PanOxyl that went viral on TikTok, raking in 1.8 million views on the popular social media platform.

“OK, I’m in Target, and I wanted to show this tip ’cause not a lot of people know,” Keenan says. “But if you use PanOyxyl—which you should it’s just 10% benzoyl peroxide face wash—use it in your armpits. It kills any and all bacteria so that the bacteria doesn’t make you smell bad. So like use it as a mask when you shower, you’ll never smell bad again.”

While TikTok is full of hacks that folks say you should never try, especially some beauty ones that can cause irreparable damage to one’s body, the B.O. fighting one being promoted by Keenan in this video isn’t one of these bogus claims: there’s legitimate science to back up what she’s saying.

According to the Baylor College of Medicine, which referenced social media trends like Keenan’s, applying benzoyl peroxide under one’s arms can stop them from embracing the stank.

The school spoke with two doctors from the school’s Department of Dermatology: Zeena Nawas and Yelena Dokic, and both of them said that the treatment is a potent odor-combatant. “Yes, benzoyl peroxide can help prevent body odor. It is a bactericidal agent, meaning that it kills bacteria. The bacteria on the surface of our skin, especially in the armpits and groin, break down sweat and can produce a foul odor,” a piece delving into the TikTok phenomenon said.

However, using benzoyl peroxide isn’t the end all be all to halting rankness in its tracks. While surface bacteria on one’s skin can certainly be broken down by benzoyl peroxide, the college’s article also states, “There are several factors involved in the production of body odor, such as the type of bacteria on the skin, the amount of sweat that is produced and certain medications and food.”

So the foods that you’re eating, and the biological nature of your skin, along with other factors play a huge role in whether or not you’re going to stink, so if you’re experiencing a lot of B.O. even after applying PanOxyl or similar benzoyl peroxide solutions, then you might want to consult a dermatologist to see why you’re stinking in ways you’d rather not.

The comments section of the video was filled with a variety of responses. Some folks were concerned with whether or not the viral clip was going to leave them without PanOxyl to purchase whenever they visit Target.

Another person recommended some helpful tips about applying the PanOxyl to one’s body and when the best time to do that would be: “Make sure to wait 15 mins after shaving if you do this or you’re in for an experience.”

Someone else said that the product actually changed the shade of their skin, which they seemed to approve of: “It helped lightened my dark underarms too. 100/10”

There was another person who said PanOxyl works great in conjunction with another product as well. “Panoxyl AND hibiclens (I swear by these two) I don’t know if you can use it together but I’ve used them separately and they do work!” they wrote.

Another TikToker was so grateful for the information that they bestowed a blessing upon Keenan. “I hope your pillow is always cold and you never have a bad hair day,” they said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Target and PanOxyl via email and Keenan via TikTok comment for further information.