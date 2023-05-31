‘When you see your neighbor driving into work but have 3 WFH jobs and make triple the amount’: Worker says she makes $10K a month working 3 WFH jobs

Along with the rise in remote and work-from-home jobs has come a growth in “over-employment”—workers secretly employed at multiple jobs at the same time.

While companies have generally reacted negatively to the idea, workers in these jobs report higher incomes while still being able to juggle the responsibilities of multiple roles at once. Workers on TikTok have reported having 2, 3, and even 4 jobs at the same time, bringing in substantial amounts of money in the process.

Now, another “over-employed” worker has shared their story on the platform, sparking discussion in the process.

In a video with over 11,000 views, TikTok user @wfhmama0 writes, “When you see your neighbor driving into work but have 3 WFH jobs and make triple the amount.”

“Multiple jobs = multiple deposits = $10k+ a month,” she adds.

At first, some commenters claimed that they could not handle such a work schedule.

“I work remotely in tech, 1 job is crazy enough,” shared a user.

“I just don’t understand how to navigate multiple .. unless no phones,” wrote another.

In a comment, @wfhmama0 revealed that part of the reason she is able to do this is that the jobs are all “no phone” jobs.

This is in line with recommendations from online communities on the topic. For example, the subreddit /r/Overemployed and its offshoot overemployed.com suggest getting a second job with a large company as “larger companies usually don’t need as much face time and you can get away with less involvement.”

Back on TikTok, others were simply envious of the TikToker’s position.

“Whereeee? It’s so hard to find a wfh job now,” said a commenter.

“I’m tryna get like youuu,” stated a second.

As for how she managed to find the roles she’s currently in, the TikToker suggested using resources like LinkedIn to discover job opportunities.

“Get on LinkedIn and search remote jobs. Apply everyday every chance you get,” she wrote in a comment. “It can take some time to land one but don’t give up you will get one.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @wfhmama0 via email.