‘2 full-time direct deposits every Friday’: Remote employee says she has multiple work-from-home jobs

As remote work has become more popular and accessible, some employees claim the hybrid aspect has allowed them to take on multiple work-from-home jobs. One user, Cali Rowe (@calirowe), has been documenting her experience working four jobs on TikTok.

“One deposit to Invest. One deposit for bills. Y’all got y’all work done, I got my checks,” the caption to her newest video reads.

In the video, which has over 1.9 million views, Rowe says that she and “working two [full-time] WFH jobs get along so good,” as she mouthed the phrase from Mary J Blige’s “Mr. Wrong.”

In the comments section, users discussed where to find remote jobs and their personal experience working multiple jobs.

“I just got my second WFH job.. their pay dates are opposite Fridays. I’m so excited!!! It’s like getting paid weekly now!” one user said.

“Man, how do y’all be finding these WFH jobs? I applied to at least 100 over the summer and had no luck,” another shared.

“Been doing this for 2 years and almost at 5 figure months from both,” a third user commented.

Rowe’s account is dedicated to showing other users her work-from-home tips, advice, and job openings.

The Daily Dot reached out to Rowe via email.