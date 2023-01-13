‘The TikTok girlys weren’t lying’: Remote worker says she has 3 work-from-home jobs, gets 3 full-time paychecks every other Friday

A remote worker went viral on TikTok after revealing that she has three full-time work-from-home jobs.

The worker (@anesotericgirly) says in one of her recent TikTok videos that she gets three full-time paychecks every other Friday. In the video, she shows her desk setup with two laptops and a desktop computer. As of Thursday, the video garnered 686,000 views and hundreds of questions.

“When you realize the TikTok girlys weren’t lying about having multiple wfh jobs and now you get 3 full time paychecks every other Friday,” the video’s on-screen text reads.

While the video prompted a variety of questions from viewers, some of those viewers just wanted to know how the TikToker even found so many jobs.

“How yall got three and I can’t even get one!” one viewer commented on the video. The creator wrote in reply, “I had to spend a lot of time restructuring [sic] my resume but once I figured out what to put I got a lot of interviews so maybe try to do that!”

“Where are y’all finding all these jobs like genuinely,” another viewer asked. The creator commented, “Found mine on LinkedIn but it took a while to find positions that didn’t overlap schedules.”

Some viewers doubted how realistic the TikToker’s work schedule could be.

“It’s all fun and games until you have multiple zoom meetings at the same time lol,” one user said. The creator replied, “Thankfully none of my jobs require frequent meetings lol or I’d be outta luck.”

“Realistically this would only work if you are not taking inbound calls all day,” another user said.

Someone else commented, “Literally HOW are y’all doing this? My ONE job requires me to do actual work for clients w deadlines.”

In reply to that comment, the creator wrote, “I do actual work! I just have them set so none of the jobs overlap. I’m just ALWAYS working and it’s exhausting lol but needed for rn.”

