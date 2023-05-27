‘People who are saying this isn’t enough food have never seen a kid eat’: Viewers defend the lunch that 22-year-old mother of 4 prepares

A young mother revealed what she makes her four children for lunch while living in a trailer park, setting off a debate about whether the meal was sufficient.

The video was uploaded by TikTok user Christa (@christacelia), who typically posts content about her life as a 22-year-old mother of four for her 214,000 followers. In this clip, she shared what she makes her children for lunch. First, she took out a bag of popcorn chicken from the freezer. Then, she opened the bag and put some popcorn chicken into a deep fryer.

Next, she took out a container of strawberries. While the popcorn chicken was cooking, Christa began cutting the strawberries. Afterward, she took out four plates and spread the freshly cut strawberries onto each one. When the popcorn chicken finished cooking, she divides them onto each plate.

The content creator tops it all off by putting a spoonful of applesauce on every plate. Once she was done, Christa handed a plate to all of her kids.

The video concluded with the content creator using leftover strawberries to make plant fertilizer.

The video amassed 4 million views as of Saturday, where some viewers were critical of Christa.

“is that enough for them to eat?” one viewer asked.

“Wayyy to young so sad feel bad,” a second said.

“My personal hell,” a third wrote.

However, other viewers were quick to defend Christa.

“These comments don’t pass the vibe check,” one user remarked. “I thought this was so cozy and sweet. Good job, mama.”

“Kids are fed, house is clean!” a second echoed. “Good job, momma!!”

“It looks so little, but I trust you know what they need. Happy to see a clean kitchen when you have 4 kids tho,” a third stated.

And, as another commenter put it, “Y’all, she feeds her kids what SHE KNOWS THEY WILL EAT.”

