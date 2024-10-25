‘That Tundra will still outlive the Frontier’: Dealership customer trades old Toyota for new Nissan. He kept the original sales sticker

On the internet, it’s often said that cars from Toyota are amongst the most reliable one can buy.

There’s plenty of evidence to back up this claim. The manufacturer claims that 80% of Toyotas sold in the last 20 years are still on the road today, and cars from the company are frequently cited as among the most reliable by mechanics working in the industry.

Given this information, it’s no surprise that people still find themselves happily driving their Toyota cars for decades. Still, it can be surprising to see an older vehicle from the company—especially one that still has its original sales sticker, as recently noted by TikTok user @puyallupnissan.

Toyota Tundra in the year 2000

In a video with over 114,000 views, the TikToker, a Nissan dealer, claims that someone traded in a “2000 Toyota Tundra that they bought brand new 25 years ago and upgraded to a brand new Nissan.”

Unbelievably, this owner had kept the original window sticker, which listed the price as around $31,406.

“They even remember the exact date they bought it: May 15th, 2000,” the TikToker states.

Being almost 25 years old, the car is in remarkable condition, only showing minor wear and tear apart from the driver’s seat.

The TikToker notes that the car has “224,000 miles and no warning lights,” which is another impressive trait.

“So this person told me that they buy a truck every 25 years,” the TikToker explains. “They actually traded in a 1976 Chevy on this Toyota Tundra, and we were the lucky ones to sell the truck 25 years after they bought that Tundra. So, they came in and upgraded to a brand new PRO4X 2025 Nissan Frontier.”

In the comments section, users shared their thoughts on this trade-in.

“That Tundra will still outlive the Frontier,” claimed a user.

“I’ll take that tundra over any new Nissan all day everyday,” offered another.

“I have a 2004 V8 4runner, it has like 237 thousand miles, still packs a punch compared to most cars today,” declared a third.

“It’s more unbelievable that they bought a Nissan,” wrote an additional TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to the TikToker via website contact form.



