‘I know a Ford focus when I see one’: Woman goes in for ‘quick’ oil change. Why did she get quoted $14K?

Car repairs in the United States have undeniably become more expensive in recent years.

A recent CNBC report reveals that repair costs are rising at a rate outpacing inflation. Maintenance and repair prices have “increased 4.1% per year from November 2013 to November 2023,” the report states, compared to an average inflation rate of 2.8% over the same period.

While the exact reasons for this trend remain unclear, factors like the increasing complexity of modern vehicles, a shortage of repair professionals, and lingering effects from the pandemic are frequently cited.

Unsurprisingly, consumers have started to notice the growing strain on their wallets. In some cases, though, even experienced auto shop regulars are left stunned by the repair quotes.

Woman gets quoted $14,000 worth of car repairs

TikTok user Logan Fleming (@loganfleminggg) thought she was in for a routine oil change—but the universe had other plans.

In her video, which has racked up over 77,200 views at the time of writing, she sits in her car visibly upset.

“When you take your car in for a quick oil change and they tell you it needs $14,000 worth of repairs,” she wrote in the text overlay.

What could the charges be?

The TikToker’s vehicle seems to be a Ford Fusion, a model with mixed reviews in the auto world.

Car and Driver, for example, rated the 2020 version a 6 out of 10. “The Fusion is good at many things but not great at any, and competitors are more focused and refined,” it wrote about the model.

Some common issues with the model, according to BrakeYard, are “key stuck in the ignition, stalling when cold, faulty speedometer, water on the steering column,” and more.

Viewers speculate

In the comments section, viewers speculated about what kind of vehicle would need this many repairs. Others offered some advice.

“I know a Ford focus when I see one,” wrote one viewer. However, several other replies disagreed, writing it’s more in line with a Ford Fusion.

“Buy a 35 dollar code scanner, plug it into the obd2 port and google what codes come up,” advised another. “14k is catastrophic failure.”



“14 grand is crazy like they can just keep the car atp,” jokingly suggested a third.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Logan Fleming via TikTok and Instagram direct messages. It also contacted Ford via email.

