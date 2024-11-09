‘Basically free in this economy’: Shopper reveals Samsung Frame TV alternative that costs $119

A Roku TV might be a cheaper alternative if you’re considering the Samsung Frame TV. This customer shares why they believe the two are comparable. However, viewers in the comments don’t 100% agree.

Featured Video

What’s a Roku TV?

While many know Roku simply as a streaming platform, they also make televisions. The tech company has partnered with several known TV manufacturers like Phillips to bring customers TVs powered by their streaming platform and more.

This user, Natalie Stone (@natillystone) shares a feature they were excited to learn about on their TV that they believe makes the Roku TV comparable to Samsung’s popular Frame TV.

Advertisement

Roku TV vs. Samsung Frame TV

“If you want a Frame TV, but you don’t wanna spend $3,000, just go ahead and get a Roku TV,” Stone begins in her clip, “because the software in ours just updated the other day and now we have hundreds of fine art prints to choose as a screen saver. And this TV was $119.”

Stone is more than likely referring to the Philips 32″ Class HD (720P) model that is listed as just $118 on Walmart’s site.

The Samsung Frame TV is known for its hundreds of images that you can use as screensavers on the screen, just like the Roku TV’s feature according to this creator. However, some key differences are the ways the Frame TV is engineered to display the image. For example, it creates an anti-glare effect to mimic the look of a canvas and create a better viewing of the artwork instead of just an image on a screen. Additionally, it has sensors to dim the screen when it detects that no one is in the room.

Advertisement

This is not to say that the Roku TV doesn’t have capabilities that outshine the Samsung Frame TV. However, the screen display Roku TV offers doesn’t seem to be exactly as optimized as the Samsung Frame TV. The Daily Dot has covered the Roku TV in the past and customers’ skepticism around buying it.

Stone’s video has over 50,000 comments and 1 million views as of Saturday morning.

What are viewers saying?

“I make my Roku do the fish tank option. Way more fun,” one comment read.

Advertisement

“It’s cute but idk about leaving your tv on all day??” another mentioned.

“It’s an ok hack but there is still big difference. One the frame tv goes mat to match real art. It also has motion and light sensors to dim when people leave the room. They mount flush also,” another shared, listing the discrepancies between the two TVs.

“I saw a video of a woman who put metallic gold washi tape around hers and it look so similar to the frame tv,” another wrote.

“Maybe Roku tvs are better now but I hate, hate, hate my Sharp Roku tvs from 5-6 yrs ago. Will never buy another Roku tv. To start, can’t get Apple TV and they’re slooooow!!!!” shares another.

Advertisement

The Roku TV and Samsung Frame TV both have their benefits if you want a TV with an art screen saver. Ultimately, it’s up to the customer what they are looking for in a TV. The Daily Dot has reached out to Roku via email, Samsung via their contact form, and to Stone via TikTok message and comment.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.